The Mexican-Inspired Burger Topping To Try For Maximum Flavor
Burgers often feature something creamy and rich, such as melted cheese, mayo, or garlic aioli to tie together the meal. But next time you make a burger, consider turning to Mexican gastronomy for tasty inspiration. Guacamole can accomplish the same goal as these more traditional toppings, while bringing more flavor and visual appeal to a basic burger.
Guacamole has long-standing roots in Mexico, dating back centuries to the Aztecs. The dip is most often associated with being served alongside tortilla chips, but it has many uses beyond an appetizer. It's made primarily from a base of mashed avocados, but also often includes ingredients like lime juice, cilantro, onion, chile, and tomato. Although guacamole is not the most traditional topping for Mexican burgers (hamburguesas Mexicana in Spanish), its versatility has brought it everywhere from tacos and burritos to sandwiches and burgers.
Guacamole is spread thick and rich on a burger yet is still surprisingly fresh and light. As lettuce, tomato, and onion help cut through a heavy, savory burger, guacamole can do the same. It also can help salvage a dry burger featuring a thick bun or bread. For veggie burgers, guacamole can work as a vegan condiment in place of cheese or mayo.
Tips for adding guacamole to a burger
Before adding guacamole to a burger, decide if you want a smooth or chunky spread. Chunky, like this quick and easy guacamole recipe, often features more ingredients like chopped tomato and onion. A barer bones burger could use the texture of some avocado chunks and additional flavors, while a burger topped with multiple ingredients is probably best with a simple, smooth, and silky spread of guacamole.
Be sure whatever burger bun you're using can handle the moisture of the guacamole. It's best to add the green spread right before eating to avoid a soggy bun, but toasting the bun can assist with this. Use guac to your advantage — it almost works as a glue, keeping slippery foods like tomato and pickles in place. But too much of a good thing also exists, so keep the amount of guacamole reasonable, or else everything could start to slide out of the burger.
Finally, consider how to pair this Mexican topping. Guacamole goes well with the standard beef patty, but also on a spicy salmon burger or with a vegetarian black bean patty. While it can replace cheese, it can also complement it, especially varieties like cheddar or pepper jack. You don't need to stop with guacamole when it comes to taking inspiration from Mexican food — try pickled onions, fire-roasted peppers, pico de gallo, or even a splash of spicy salsa.