The Mexican-Inspired Burger Topping To Try For Maximum Flavor

Burgers often feature something creamy and rich, such as melted cheese, mayo, or garlic aioli to tie together the meal. But next time you make a burger, consider turning to Mexican gastronomy for tasty inspiration. Guacamole can accomplish the same goal as these more traditional toppings, while bringing more flavor and visual appeal to a basic burger.

Guacamole has long-standing roots in Mexico, dating back centuries to the Aztecs. The dip is most often associated with being served alongside tortilla chips, but it has many uses beyond an appetizer. It's made primarily from a base of mashed avocados, but also often includes ingredients like lime juice, cilantro, onion, chile, and tomato. Although guacamole is not the most traditional topping for Mexican burgers (hamburguesas Mexicana in Spanish), its versatility has brought it everywhere from tacos and burritos to sandwiches and burgers.

Guacamole is spread thick and rich on a burger yet is still surprisingly fresh and light. As lettuce, tomato, and onion help cut through a heavy, savory burger, guacamole can do the same. It also can help salvage a dry burger featuring a thick bun or bread. For veggie burgers, guacamole can work as a vegan condiment in place of cheese or mayo.