14 Foods At Sam's Club Perfect For The Grill This Summer

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Sam's Club is a good place to stock up on grocery essentials, from baked goods and condiments to salad fixings and paper products. When planning a cookout or barbecue, the membership-based chain is also a backyard grill master's paradise. Since summer is prime grilling season, we scanned the Sam's Club website for the best possible backyard eats. Here's what we found.

No barbecue would be complete without seared meats, so we included beef, chicken, and seafood to cover all the protein bases. We also included a few produce selections, like classic kebab ingredients and an unexpected fruit that works perfectly on the grill. Everything on our list can be purchased on Sam's Club's website, except for Member's Mark Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, which can only be procured in stores. However, we can't guarantee all products appearing here can be found at every Sam's Club location (and prices may vary). Once you have your menu pinned down, here are some expert tips to ensure a successful grilling season.