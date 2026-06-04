14 Foods At Sam's Club Perfect For The Grill This Summer
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Sam's Club is a good place to stock up on grocery essentials, from baked goods and condiments to salad fixings and paper products. When planning a cookout or barbecue, the membership-based chain is also a backyard grill master's paradise. Since summer is prime grilling season, we scanned the Sam's Club website for the best possible backyard eats. Here's what we found.
No barbecue would be complete without seared meats, so we included beef, chicken, and seafood to cover all the protein bases. We also included a few produce selections, like classic kebab ingredients and an unexpected fruit that works perfectly on the grill. Everything on our list can be purchased on Sam's Club's website, except for Member's Mark Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, which can only be procured in stores. However, we can't guarantee all products appearing here can be found at every Sam's Club location (and prices may vary). Once you have your menu pinned down, here are some expert tips to ensure a successful grilling season.
Member's Mark Smoked Sausage Made with Bacon, Jalapeño, & Monterey Jack Cheese
Smoked sausages are one of the grilling greats, especially when packed with tasty ingredients like bacon and cheese. As for the Member's Mark variety available at Sam's Club, a reviewer said, "They are perfect for the grill ... The bacon, jalapeño and cheese flavor really kick these sausages up to the next level."
Buy Member's Mark Smoked Sausage online for $12.96 (12 count).
Sweet Onions
When selecting vegetables for a cookout, grilled onions go great with juicy burgers, on top of a sizzling steak, or skewered for kebabs. Grilling sweet onions enhances the flavor even further, as these alliums beautifully caramelize over a hot grill.
Buy Sweet Onions online for $5.37 (6 pounds).
Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet
Give beef a break and serve your guests farm-raised salmon fillet at your next cookout. Though you typically want to leave the skin on when grilling salmon (to retain moisture and keep the fillet intact on the open grates), skinless salmon can be grilled using foil and lemon-infused butter.
Buy the Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet online for about $12 per pound.
Organic Baby Bella Mushrooms
The meaty, umami-rich flavor of mushrooms really come alive when roasted over an open flame. These baby bellas can be skewered with meats and other veggies or cooked simply in a foil packet with your choice of seasonings.
Buy Organic Baby Bella Mushrooms online for $4.43 (24 ounces).
Member's Mark 80/20 Ground Beef Chuck Sliders
This 18-pack of fresh sliders would make a great addition to any backyard cookout. It can also save time, since each patty has been carefully pre-formed before packaging. If you're seeking a tasty accompaniment for your sliders, here are some side dishes perfect for summer barbecues.
Buy Member's Mark 80/20 Ground Beef Chuck Sliders online for $18.63.
Whole Seedless Watermelon
A whole watermelon opens up endless barbecue possibilities. You can serve it sliced and fresh or carved as wedges for a few "steaks" to toss on the grill. In this case, keep it brief, as watermelon slices only need about a minute of cook time (30 seconds per side) to achieve a delightfully smoky flavor.
Buy Whole Seedless Watermelon online for $4.97.
Aqua Star Wild Caught Southern King Crab Legs and Claws
These frozen king crab legs and claws can be served after thawing but throwing them on the grill will also infuse your seafood feast with smoky flavors. Here are some tips for reheating crab legs on the grill, along with other methods.
Buy Aqua Star Wild Caught Southern King Crab Legs and Claws online for $49.98 (2 pounds).
Seedless English Cucumbers
English cucumbers lack the bitterness of its American counterparts, which makes them a good candidate for grilling. Grilled cukes are excellent in salads and other dishes and only need about two or three minutes (per side) to attain deliciousness (it's best to slice the cucumbers lengthwise down the middle before grilling).
Buy Seedless English Cucumbers online for $3.27 (3 count).
Member's Mark Chicken Sausage Variety Pack
Smoked chicken sausage makes for a nice alternative to the de rigueur red meat found at barbecues. This Member's Mark variety comes with two appealing flavors: mushroom fontina (a mild and melty cow's milk cheese) and double berry gouda.
Buy Member's Mark Chicken Sausage Variety Pack online for $12.96 (12 pack).
Sweet Corn
Grilled sweet corn-on-the-cob is about as perfect as a food can get, but what can you do with it? We love this 5-ingredient Mexican street corn recipe, as it's a flavorful substitute for your typical barbecue side dishes.
Buy Sweet Corn online for $4.97 (8 count).
Member's Mark 85/15 Ground Sirloin Beef Patties
We love pre-made burger patties for convenience, but this Member's Mark frozen product is made with delectable ground sirloin for great flavor as well. To do these fine patties justice, be sure to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes when grilling burgers.
Buy Member's Mark 85/15 Ground Sirloin Beef Patties online for $34.57 (18 1/3-pound patties).
Multi Bell Sweet Peppers
A Sam's Club review highlighted the longevity of the chain's peppers, declaring, "Even after a week, they remain crisp and fresh, unlike those from my local grocery store." Here's how you should be roasting peppers over the grill for maximum smokiness.
Buy Multi Bell Sweet Peppers online for $6.77 (6 count).
Member's Mark Beef Franks
Fans of Sam's Club's food court hot dogs (which definitely includes us) should know members can buy packs of these all-beef franks in stores. Along with the usual options like ketchup and relish, coleslaw, corn salad, or even crushed hot chips all make excellent hot dog toppings.
Buy Member's Mark Beef Franks online for $12.96 (12 count).
Member's Mark Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp are actually ideal for grilling, as their robust size protects them from overcooking and dryness. Unlike the other foods listed here, Member's Mark Jumbo Gulf Shrimp can't be purchased online. Instead, check with your local Sam's Club to determine availability (per the website, the Gulf shrimp are priced at $10.47 per pound).