10 Boozy Beverages That Once Faced Government Bans

Although there are some countries where alcohol is banned for citizens, such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, across much of the globe it's a fairly accepted and easily accessible substance. But, it hasn't always been that way. At certain points across history, certain alcoholic drinks have been banned by the government. The reasoning for this isn't always the same, but people have found themselves unable to buy their drink of choice.

In some cases, these government bans are due to partial prohibitions limiting the types or strength of alcohol that's allowed on sale. In others, the bans are on particular products that may be deemed unsafe. This could be due to the general contents of the drinks and concerns over health, or it might be due to contaminated or bootleg products that are unsafe. But, what we can say across the board is that this has happened again and again throughout history. There will always be trends about what is or isn't deemed safe or healthy, and there will always be someone, somewhere making some dodgy bootleg booze.

We've gathered up some stories and scenarios surrounding times when certain alcoholic drinks have been off the market in varying parts of the world. Some of these are interesting from a historic perspective, while other restrictions are still in place today. These are some of the boozy beverages that have faced government bans.