Why Eggs In Britain Aren't Stored In The Refrigerator

On a search for eggs in England, Americans might get lost in a British grocery store. Instead of keeping them in the refrigerated section, United Kingdom markets store their eggs on room-temperature shelves along with the canned foods and other non-perishable items. That's because the Brits tackle the risk of salmonella differently than regulators do in the United States.

When you crack some shells to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs, you could come in contact with the bacteria that causes food poisoning. To try to avoid that, U.S. officials require a power-washing process at commercial poultry farms. But egg washing can strip away the cuticle, a thin outer membrane around the shell. That leaves egg shells more porous and makes refrigeration necessary to avoid any further contamination.

On the other hand, U.K. regulators believe its safer to keep the cuticle, so they don't wash eggs at the farm and avoid the cost of refrigeration at the store. Instead, they choose to fight against salmonella by vaccinating hens. Because vaccination protects the eggs on the inside and the outside, U.K. officials claim that it's safe to eat runny eggs. But about 10 percent of eggs sold in the U.K. are imported, so shoppers are encouraged to look for the stamp of a British lion on their eggs to make sure they are safe.