The Biggest Egg Recalls In US History

Eggs are loved in the U.S. Data from Statista in 2024 shows that Americans consume over 280 eggs per person in the U.S., a number that's grown pretty significantly compared to the 250 per person eggs being eaten in 2000. Since we're eating more eggs than ever, the demand for them is up — and so are massive egg recalls. Foodborne bacteria and other contaminants affect eggs by the millions and puts America's huge population of egg-lovers at risk of getting sick. Most of the nation's largest egg recalls have occurred within the last 15 years.

Advertisement

Eggs commercially sold in the U.S. must meet quality and safety standards enforced by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Since 1995, the USDA's Federal Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), has been tasked with ensuring that all eggs sold to the public, whether processed domestically or imported from abroad, are safe to eat (the FDA monitors egg shell safety). If a manufacturer pulls a fast one on the feds, or the FSIS misses something during inspection, eggs that are unsuitable for consumption end up on the commercial market, triggering a recall.

Eggs have been behind some of the most recent large-scale recalls, and revealed cracks beneath the surface of agricultural manufacturing and inspection practices. Due to oversights in America's booming egg industry, many people have gotten sick simply for eating a food they enjoy. The following egg recalls were the country's biggest ever in history.

Advertisement