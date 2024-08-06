11 Hacks To Make Your Eggs Last Longer

There's an explanation for why eggs are stored in the refrigerated section of the supermarket in the United States, while in many other countries, they can be found on the shelves. It all boils down to food safety practices, especially when it comes to the prevention of salmonella. Under U.S. regulations, commercially produced eggs must be sanitized to rid them of any bacteria, dirt, or feces. Ironically, this process also removes the egg's cuticle, or protective coating, which helps keep bacteria at bay. This means that once washed, the eggs need to be refrigerated.

However, refrigerating eggs alone often isn't enough to keep them fresh — they need to be refrigerated at the right temperature. Sarah Beth Tanner, the "Eggspert" and "Eggfluencer" at Pete & Gerry's, recommends keeping an eye on your refrigerator's thermometer. "Refrigerating eggs at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder prevents bacterial growth on the freshly cleaned shells, so be sure your fridge is in the perfect window between 35 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit," she says.

If you happen to get your hands on some farm-fresh eggs that haven't been refrigerated or washed, you can store them either in the pantry or the refrigerator. Just remember that they won't last as long in your pantry, as highlighted by Kathy Berget from Beyond the Chicken Coop. "If you prefer not to refrigerate your farm-fresh eggs, store [them] in a cool, dry location and use [them] within one to two weeks," she advises.