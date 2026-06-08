15 Must-Have Costco Finds For Your 4th Of July Party In 2026
Outdoor barbecues are a distinctly American tradition, and backyard cookouts have become synonymous with July Fourth celebrations as a result. While burgers and steaks usually play a major role in festivities, is it really a party without a full selection of snacks, beverages, and sweets? Costco carries everything its members need to host a fabulous Independence Day shindig. We scoured the website in search of essentials, and here's what we dug up.
Our list features meat and seafood for the grill, along with desserts, condiments, grilling utensils, festive paperware, and more. We included links to each item for easy ordering, but keep in mind that many of the products here are only available on the Costco website. As for the items that can be procured in warehouses, don't wait too long to stock up. Although you still have plenty of time to prep for the holiday, there's always a chance that Costco will sell out of popular products (the chain doesn't keep extra inventory in the back).
Rastelli's antibiotic-free 100% grass-fed beef burgers
These individually wrapped, four-ounce patties come pre-formed, so they're ready for grilling right out of the box. And with 32 beef patties per package, there'll be plenty of burgers to go around.
Buy Rastelli's antibiotic-free 100% grass-fed beef burgers online for $104.99 (until June 30).
Artstyle paper plate & napkin star spangled fireworks bundle
Simplify post-party cleanup with festive paper plates and napkins. Each set comes with 100 10-inch plates and 100 3-ply napkins. The plates are also microwave-safe for easy re-heating of your July Fourth feast.
Buy Artstyle paper plate & napkin star spangled fireworks bundle online for $29.99.
Nordic Ware Naturals aluminum ⅙ sheet pans
Nordic Ware Natural's multi-function sheet pans are a great grilling companion. The four-pack pans are heat-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for roasting vegetables and other foods.
Buy Nordic Ware Naturals aluminum ⅙ sheet pans online for $20.99 (until June 18).
David's Cookies brownie and cookie combo pack
Barbecued meats may be the main attraction at cookouts, but grazing on treats is also part of the fun. When it's time for dessert, guests are sure to appreciate this combo pack, which features 12 chocolate chunk cookies and 6 rocky road brownies.
Buy David's Cookies brownie and cookie combo pack online for $29.99.
Kirkland Signature premium blend BBQ hardwood pellets
Costco's hardwood pellets feature a blend of cherry, maple, oak, and hickory woods to create an optimal smoky flavor in all types of food. Check out our guide to smoking almost any type of meat if you're new to the process.
Buy Kirkland Signature premium blend BBQ hardwood pellets online for $20.99.
Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce
No barbecue would be complete without its namesake sauce. Sweet Baby's Ray's is often considered one of the best store-bought BBQ sauces, and Costco's price for this hefty 2-pack is tough to beat.
Buy Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce online for $7.99.
Cedar planked salmon portions
Gourmet eats without the fuss is a big selling point for this salmon option from Costco. Each pack contains 20 individual portions of pre-seasoned salmon topped with ginger, orange, and applewood sauce. The pre-soaked cedar planks can be placed right on the grill to infuse the fish with smoky, savory flavors.
Buy Cedar planked salmon portions online for $149.99 (until June 30).
LaCroix sparkling water spring variety pack
Beverage variety is important at Fourth of July cookouts. That's why this LaCroix 24-can sampler is great for parties. The spring variety pack has three refreshing flavors: strawberry peach, cherry lime, and blackberry cucumber.
Buy LaCroix sparkling water spring variety pack online for $11.99.
Utz Pub Mix
Savory flavors with plenty of crunch: we're getting hungry just thinking about munching on this Pub Mix. Of course, we expect a classic snack from the Utz brand, which is one of the many chip companies that put Pennsylvania on the map.
Buy Utz Pub Crunchy Snack Mix online for $10.99.
Henckels 9-piece outdoor BBQ set
This barbecue set has everything a home grill master needs. Inside the cloth knife roll, you'll find German steel carving knives, shears, a carving fork, and "bear claws" for lifting and shredding meats hot off the grill.
Buy Henckels 9-piece outdoor BBQ set online for $119.99.
Kansas City Steak Co USDA Choice combo pack
A Costco reviewer gave these steaks a full-throated recommendation, proclaiming, "Buttery tasting! I'm overjoyed with how easily the knife cuts through this meat!" Purchasing quality beef is just the first step, with these strip, ribeye, and filet mignon cuts. Avoid common steak grilling mistakes like overflipping to do them justice.
Buy Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice combo pack online for $359.99.
Jon Donaire 9-inch white chocolate flavored raspberry cheesecake
New York-style cheesecake isn't necessarily a traditional summertime treat, but raspberries are! One Costco review called Jon Donaire's version a "wonderful dessert," while another declared, "Great cheesecake, great price."
Buy Jon Donaire 9-inch white chocolate flavored raspberry cheesecake online for $54.99.
Kirkland Signature sweet heat snack mix
We love Costco's snack mix for an Independence Day grub-fest. Sweet and spicy snacks are always appreciated, and the Kirkland Signature assortment includes cracker-coated almonds in a savory barbecue flavor to complement main dishes.
Buy Kirkland Signature sweet heat snack mix online for $12.99.
Henckels 8-piece BBQ trays & skewer set
Barbecue trays prevent you from losing tasty morsels between the grill grates. This set also comes with six metal skewers for making grilled veggie kabobs and other creations.
Buy Henckels 8-piece BBQ trays & skewer set online for $38.99.
Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce
While you shouldn't assume that Worcestershire sauce and A.1. are the same, this hard-to-pronounce condiment also pairs nicely with steaks and burgers. Worcestershire sauce is an ingredient in many other recipes as well, including dips, casseroles, and bloody Marys.
Buy Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce online for $10.49.