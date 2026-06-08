15 Must-Have Costco Finds For Your 4th Of July Party In 2026

By Stacie Adams
Burgers, beverages, and baked beans on patriotic plates in honor of 4th of July. Bhofack2/Getty Images

Outdoor barbecues are a distinctly American tradition, and backyard cookouts have become synonymous with July Fourth celebrations as a result. While burgers and steaks usually play a major role in festivities, is it really a party without a full selection of snacks, beverages, and sweets? Costco carries everything its members need to host a fabulous Independence Day shindig. We scoured the website in search of essentials, and here's what we dug up. 

Our list features meat and seafood for the grill, along with desserts, condiments, grilling utensils, festive paperware, and more. We included links to each item for easy ordering, but keep in mind that many of the products here are only available on the Costco website. As for the items that can be procured in warehouses, don't wait too long to stock up. Although you still have plenty of time to prep for the holiday, there's always a chance that Costco will sell out of popular products (the chain doesn't keep extra inventory in the back).

Rastelli's antibiotic-free 100% grass-fed beef burgers

Rows of raw beef patties spread out over two wood cutting boards. Rastelli's

These individually wrapped, four-ounce patties come pre-formed, so they're ready for grilling right out of the box. And with 32 beef patties per package, there'll be plenty of burgers to go around.

Buy Rastelli's antibiotic-free 100% grass-fed beef burgers online for $104.99 (until June 30).

Artstyle paper plate & napkin star spangled fireworks bundle

Paper plate and napkin collection with patriotic designs. Artstyle

Simplify post-party cleanup with festive paper plates and napkins. Each set comes with 100 10-inch plates and 100 3-ply napkins. The plates are also microwave-safe for easy re-heating of your July Fourth feast. 

Buy Artstyle paper plate & napkin star spangled fireworks bundle online for $29.99.

Nordic Ware Naturals aluminum ⅙ sheet pans

Two aluminum sheet pans loaded with street corn, tacos, and nachos. Nordic Ware

Nordic Ware Natural's multi-function sheet pans are a great grilling companion. The four-pack pans are heat-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for roasting vegetables and other foods. 

Buy Nordic Ware Naturals aluminum ⅙ sheet pans online for $20.99 (until June 18).

David's Cookies brownie and cookie combo pack

A plate with a cookie, brownie, and fork, with more cookies and brownies in the background. David's Cookies

Barbecued meats may be the main attraction at cookouts, but grazing on treats is also part of the fun. When it's time for dessert, guests are sure to appreciate this combo pack, which features 12 chocolate chunk cookies and 6 rocky road brownies. 

Buy David's Cookies brownie and cookie combo pack online for $29.99.

Kirkland Signature premium blend BBQ hardwood pellets

Bag of barbecue hardwood pellets for grilling. Costco

Costco's hardwood pellets feature a blend of cherry, maple, oak, and hickory woods to create an optimal smoky flavor in all types of food. Check out our guide to smoking almost any type of meat if you're new to the process. 

Buy Kirkland Signature premium blend BBQ hardwood pellets online for $20.99.

Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce

Two bottles of barbecue sauce in plastic packaging. Sweet Baby Ray's

No barbecue would be complete without its namesake sauce. Sweet Baby's Ray's is often considered one of the best store-bought BBQ sauces, and  Costco's price for this hefty 2-pack is tough to beat. 

Buy Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce online for $7.99.

Cedar planked salmon portions

Many portions of salmon fillets on top of cedar planks for cooking. Teja Food Group

Gourmet eats without the fuss is a big selling point for this salmon option from Costco. Each pack contains 20 individual portions of pre-seasoned salmon topped with ginger, orange, and applewood sauce. The pre-soaked cedar planks can be placed right on the grill to infuse the fish with smoky, savory flavors.  

Buy Cedar planked salmon portions online for $149.99 (until June 30).

LaCroix sparkling water spring variety pack

Case of sparkling water in various flavors. La Croix

Beverage variety is important at Fourth of July cookouts. That's why this LaCroix 24-can sampler is great for parties. The spring variety pack has three refreshing flavors: strawberry peach, cherry lime, and blackberry cucumber. 

Buy LaCroix sparkling water spring variety pack online for $11.99.

Utz Pub Mix

Container with a savory snack mix. Utz

Savory flavors with plenty of crunch: we're getting hungry just thinking about munching on this Pub Mix. Of course, we expect a classic snack from the Utz brand, which is one of the many chip companies that put Pennsylvania on the map

Buy Utz Pub Crunchy Snack Mix online for $10.99.

Henckels 9-piece outdoor BBQ set

Barbecue utensil set on table with cooked ribs and other foods. Henckels

This barbecue set has everything a home grill master needs. Inside the cloth knife roll, you'll find German steel carving knives, shears, a carving fork, and "bear claws" for lifting and shredding meats hot off the grill. 

Buy Henckels 9-piece outdoor BBQ set online for $119.99.

Kansas City Steak Co USDA Choice combo pack

Multiple raw steaks on plastic tray. Kansas City Steak Company

A Costco reviewer gave these steaks a full-throated recommendation, proclaiming, "Buttery tasting! I'm overjoyed with how easily the knife cuts through this meat!" Purchasing quality beef is just the first step, with these strip, ribeye, and filet mignon cuts. Avoid common steak grilling mistakes like overflipping to do them justice. 

Buy Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice combo pack online for $359.99.

Jon Donaire 9-inch white chocolate flavored raspberry cheesecake

Box containing a white chocolate raspberry-flavored cheesecake. Jon Donaire

New York-style cheesecake isn't necessarily a traditional summertime treat, but raspberries are! One Costco review called Jon Donaire's version a "wonderful dessert," while another declared, "Great cheesecake, great price." 

Buy Jon Donaire 9-inch white chocolate flavored raspberry cheesecake online for $54.99.

Kirkland Signature sweet heat snack mix

Bag of sweet and spicy snack mix with nuts and other snacks. Costco

We love Costco's snack mix for an Independence Day grub-fest. Sweet and spicy snacks are always appreciated, and the Kirkland Signature assortment includes cracker-coated almonds in a savory barbecue flavor to complement main dishes. 

Buy Kirkland Signature sweet heat snack mix online for $12.99.

Henckels 8-piece BBQ trays & skewer set

Two metal barbecue trays with skewers. Henckels

Barbecue trays prevent you from losing tasty morsels between the grill grates. This set also comes with six metal skewers for making grilled veggie kabobs and other creations. 

Buy Henckels 8-piece BBQ trays & skewer set online for $38.99.

Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce

Two bottles of Worcestershire in plastic packaging. Lea & Perrins

While you shouldn't assume that Worcestershire sauce and A.1. are the same, this hard-to-pronounce condiment also pairs nicely with steaks and burgers. Worcestershire sauce is an ingredient in many other recipes as well, including dips, casseroles, and bloody Marys. 

Buy Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce online for $10.49.

Recommended