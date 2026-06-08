15 Must-Have Costco Finds For Your 4th Of July Party In 2026

Outdoor barbecues are a distinctly American tradition, and backyard cookouts have become synonymous with July Fourth celebrations as a result. While burgers and steaks usually play a major role in festivities, is it really a party without a full selection of snacks, beverages, and sweets? Costco carries everything its members need to host a fabulous Independence Day shindig. We scoured the website in search of essentials, and here's what we dug up.

Our list features meat and seafood for the grill, along with desserts, condiments, grilling utensils, festive paperware, and more. We included links to each item for easy ordering, but keep in mind that many of the products here are only available on the Costco website. As for the items that can be procured in warehouses, don't wait too long to stock up. Although you still have plenty of time to prep for the holiday, there's always a chance that Costco will sell out of popular products (the chain doesn't keep extra inventory in the back).