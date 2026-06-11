Forget Salt: Try This Seasoning On Your Watermelon And You'll Never Go Back
Sprinkling a little salt on fresh watermelon is a longstanding Southern tradition in the United States. And it's easy to understand why: The added bit of salt in a watermelon salad or on a slice really enhances the flavors. But another spice — ginger — takes watermelon to the next level. With its combination of sweet and heat, ginger is unique in the spice world, bringing warmth to any dish. Sprinkle ground or freshly grated ginger onto fresh watermelon, or do what Martha Stewart does and drizzle on a dressing made from honey, grated ginger, and freshly squeezed lime juice for a thirst-quenching sweet treat.
Fresh juice and smoothies made with watermelon and ginger are two additional ways to enjoy these delicious and healthy ingredients together. Try using fresh watermelon cubes and ginger to create a refreshing infused water to get you through those sweltering summer afternoons. Or if you're feeling particularly spicy, mix up a frozen watermelon-ginger margarita.
There are many health benefits to consuming ginger
As an anti-inflammatory rich in antioxidants, ginger is known for its health benefits. Since at least 3000 B.C., China and Southeast Asia practitioners have employed ginger medicinally. Today, it is used to aid digestion, fight nausea, ease an upset stomach, and even soothe migraines. Doctors sometimes recommend ginger to patients experiencing morning sickness or post-chemotherapy nausea. Adding it to something sweet like watermelon can mellow ginger's naturally sharp taste.
Antioxidants like ginger combat free radicals in the body, which are linked to diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Watermelon is also a great source of antioxidants, so combining it with ginger can only increase the body's defenses. And for those attempting to cut down on sodium in their diet, ginger is often suggested as an alternative spice to salt in things like sauces, marinades, soups, stir-fries, and more.