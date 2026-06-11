Forget Salt: Try This Seasoning On Your Watermelon And You'll Never Go Back

Sprinkling a little salt on fresh watermelon is a longstanding Southern tradition in the United States. And it's easy to understand why: The added bit of salt in a watermelon salad or on a slice really enhances the flavors. But another spice — ginger — takes watermelon to the next level. With its combination of sweet and heat, ginger is unique in the spice world, bringing warmth to any dish. Sprinkle ground or freshly grated ginger onto fresh watermelon, or do what Martha Stewart does and drizzle on a dressing made from honey, grated ginger, and freshly squeezed lime juice for a thirst-quenching sweet treat.

Fresh juice and smoothies made with watermelon and ginger are two additional ways to enjoy these delicious and healthy ingredients together. Try using fresh watermelon cubes and ginger to create a refreshing infused water to get you through those sweltering summer afternoons. Or if you're feeling particularly spicy, mix up a frozen watermelon-ginger margarita.