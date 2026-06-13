Neither Frigidaire Nor LG: Many Customers Think This Is The Best Refrigerator Brand On The Market

As builders and renovators embrace the growing trend of integrated and hidden appliances, Fisher & Paykel refrigerators seem to be winning customers over with its integrated custom panels, which can be customized to match either stainless-steel or wood kitchen cabinetry. As one Redditor said, "I bought a Fisher & Paykel because nothing else other than a standard refrigerator — freezer on top — would fit in my kitchen." They said they had not previously heard of the brand, but they took the gamble and it paid off.

Fisher & Paykel also made our list of top-rated refrigerator brands according to customers, where Renovation Husbands remodeled their kitchen and noted their project required a fridge that fit a specific-sized space that could blend into the cabinetry. "The Fisher [&] Paykel refrigerators are not only gorgeous, but superior in quality and, in the world of integrated appliances (and our opinion), the best," they surmised.

And when Fisher & Paykel refrigerators reach the end of their lifespan, many customers are reluctant to switch brands. As for the Redditor who had a Fisher & Paykel fridge for 16 years ... when it came time to finally replace it, the price of a new one was out of their budget, but the affordable options didn't fit their preferences. "I'm having a really hard time deciding on a new fridge at a reasonable price now," they said. "They all fail in comparison to Fisher [&] Paykel."