Neither Frigidaire Nor LG: Many Customers Think This Is The Best Refrigerator Brand On The Market
Consumers across the internet say they're tired of wasting money on low quality appliances. Although a good refrigerator should last about 12 years, reviewers report issues and failures with them after a much shorter time frame. Frustrated and defeated, shoppers have turned to one another for advice and time and time again, one fridge brand comes up as a reliable alternative to some of the more widely known household names — Fisher & Paykel.
Redditors consistently point to the longevity and reliability of the brand, with one user stating they had a Fisher & Paykel Active Smart fridge that lasted 16 years, and another user on the installation side stating they have received fewer warranty complaints from F&P customers compared to owners of similar brands. (In contrast, frequent failures combined with terrible customer service are some of the biggest complaints about LG refrigerators.) And when a poster took to Reddit for advice from peers, noting they were comparing two models — Frigidaire and Fisher & Paykel — a community member replied, "F&P all the way. Quality machine."
Customers say Fisher & Paykel delivers seamless integration for their kitchen
As builders and renovators embrace the growing trend of integrated and hidden appliances, Fisher & Paykel refrigerators seem to be winning customers over with its integrated custom panels, which can be customized to match either stainless-steel or wood kitchen cabinetry. As one Redditor said, "I bought a Fisher & Paykel because nothing else other than a standard refrigerator — freezer on top — would fit in my kitchen." They said they had not previously heard of the brand, but they took the gamble and it paid off.
Fisher & Paykel also made our list of top-rated refrigerator brands according to customers, where Renovation Husbands remodeled their kitchen and noted their project required a fridge that fit a specific-sized space that could blend into the cabinetry. "The Fisher [&] Paykel refrigerators are not only gorgeous, but superior in quality and, in the world of integrated appliances (and our opinion), the best," they surmised.
And when Fisher & Paykel refrigerators reach the end of their lifespan, many customers are reluctant to switch brands. As for the Redditor who had a Fisher & Paykel fridge for 16 years ... when it came time to finally replace it, the price of a new one was out of their budget, but the affordable options didn't fit their preferences. "I'm having a really hard time deciding on a new fridge at a reasonable price now," they said. "They all fail in comparison to Fisher [&] Paykel."