Does Costco's Bakery Sell Hot Items?

Costco is known for — even defined by — its hot, freshly cooked food items. Customers adore its $4.99 rotisserie chickens (they bought a staggering 157 million in 2025) and can't get enough of the food court's pizza and hot dogs. But when you visit Costco's bakery, you might notice that it's lacking in hot items. Some bread loaves are sold hot, but where are the warm muffins and pastries? It's not because the store doesn't want to sell hot baked goods — it can't, reportedly for food-safety reasons.

According to a Costco worker on Reddit, "You will never be given hot croissants, bagels, etc. Those are in enclosed boxes and the items must be cooled to below 80 degrees [Fahrenheit] before being packed or it could introduce mold." While Costco hasn't explicitly confirmed this, the logic falls in line with something called "packaging temperature," or the cooled temperature baked goods must reach before they're stored (via BAKERpedia). Recommended temperatures vary, but for bread, they generally fall between 80 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit. If this packaging temperature isn't met, condensation will fill the package and, as the Costco employee pointed out, become the perfect breeding ground for mold.

You can buy fresh, toasty bread from Costco because its bread bags are vented, but that isn't the case for most of the store's popular goods, like the boxed croissants that 15% of Mashed survey respondents called the best bakery item. Delicious they are, hot they are not.