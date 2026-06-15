Does Costco's Bakery Sell Hot Items?
Costco is known for — even defined by — its hot, freshly cooked food items. Customers adore its $4.99 rotisserie chickens (they bought a staggering 157 million in 2025) and can't get enough of the food court's pizza and hot dogs. But when you visit Costco's bakery, you might notice that it's lacking in hot items. Some bread loaves are sold hot, but where are the warm muffins and pastries? It's not because the store doesn't want to sell hot baked goods — it can't, reportedly for food-safety reasons.
According to a Costco worker on Reddit, "You will never be given hot croissants, bagels, etc. Those are in enclosed boxes and the items must be cooled to below 80 degrees [Fahrenheit] before being packed or it could introduce mold." While Costco hasn't explicitly confirmed this, the logic falls in line with something called "packaging temperature," or the cooled temperature baked goods must reach before they're stored (via BAKERpedia). Recommended temperatures vary, but for bread, they generally fall between 80 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit. If this packaging temperature isn't met, condensation will fill the package and, as the Costco employee pointed out, become the perfect breeding ground for mold.
You can buy fresh, toasty bread from Costco because its bread bags are vented, but that isn't the case for most of the store's popular goods, like the boxed croissants that 15% of Mashed survey respondents called the best bakery item. Delicious they are, hot they are not.
Hot grocery store pastries aren't usually an option, but fresh baked goods are
Costco's bakery, according to employees on Reddit, mixes and bakes a number of its cakes, muffins, and pies completely in-house. Other items, like cookies, croissants, and certain breads, come frozen but are baked in stores. Your chances of getting hot pastries from other grocery stores are similarly pretty slim (likely for the same reasons as Costco), but according to other grocery store bakery workers on Reddit, the "arriving frozen but baked in-store" method is the case for other establishments, too, meaning you can snag freshly baked treats even if they aren't hot.
Wegmans, for example, has open grab-and-go cases of freshly made bagels and donuts, the latter of which, according to the store, are "baked fresh throughout the day." These goods receive rave reviews from customers, with one writing, "I really love Wegmans Donuts in the morning [because they're] nice and fresh."
House-made bread is more readily available in grocery stores than other baked goods. Publix proudly claims that several of its breads, including its sourdough, Italian Five-Grain, and French, are "scratch-made" and "baked in-store." Stew Leonard's also makes goods from scratch in-house, claiming that its "shelves are filled with warm breads, muffins, cookies, cakes, and pastries." According to Reddit, some Whole Foods stores bake bread from scratch, but plenty also use frozen dough or loaves. If you want truly fresh pastries, however, you'd be wise to find a local bakery (like one of the 14 best bakeries in NYC).