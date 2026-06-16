6 Items From Sam's Club That'll Help You Save Space In The Kitchen
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A cluttered kitchen makes simple tasks like washing dishes or prepping meals a lot more challenging. It can also affect you in other ways, as disorganized environments may elevate stress and disrupt focus for some. The good news is that you can organize your kitchen pretty easily, provided that you have the right tools. Members at Sam's Club can access affordable groceries and other household essentials, but the warehouse retailer also carries a range of kitchen storage items.
In the interest of kitchen efficiency, we scoured the Sam's Club website in search of items to help you save space. Our list includes storage containers, cookware racks, under-sink organizers, and other finds. When curating our selection, we focused on items that just about everyone could comfortably use in their home. However, while these products are available to ship online, you may not be able to find all of them in physical stores. And for anyone making meals in an especially compact area, here are some space-saving hacks suited to tiny kitchens.
SinkSuite 2-in-1 Under Sink Trash Bag and Dish Pod Organizer
This SinkSuite organizer offers storage for two household essentials: garbage bags and laundry detergent pods. As one reviewer on the Sam's Club website declared, "The perfect organizer ... compact, easy to refill, fits all dishwasher pods and large roll of trash bags in it." Another reviewer said it can also double as a dryer sheet dispenser, which could be helpful for homes in which the washer and dryer are located in the kitchen area.
The bottom compartment holds one Sam's Club-sized roll of garbage bags — so approximately 200 of them — while the top can accommodate 100-plus detergent pods (or other cleaning items, such as scouring pads). The top and bottom receptacles are also designed for easy dispensing and refilling. Space is often scant in kitchens, so keeping items under the sink is a real lifesaver. However, avoid storing anything that might be affected by leaky pipes, such as paper goods or electronic appliances.
You can purchase this SinkSuite 2-in-1 Under Sink Trash Bag and Dish Pod Organizer online for $24.98.
Member's Mark 3-Tier Rolling Bar Cart
Our next pick comes from the Member's Mark line, which is the exclusive Sam's Club store brand. We're frequently impressed by new Member's Mark foods, but its household accessories, like this rolling bar cart, are also notable. Three tiers of shelving ensure plenty of storage, while the roomy baskets can accommodate items large and small. Rolling bar carts are great for kitchens, as they can travel with you from fridge to cutting board to stovetop and back again. This cart is also highly maneuverable, as the wheels swivel a full 360 degrees.
The great thing about bar carts is their adaptability. Along with serving multiple kitchen functions, rolling carts can also hold dishware, glasses, and wine during dinner parties. They can even act as a small pantry in homes that lack sufficient closet space. Alternatively, use them to store coffee accoutrements like cups, flavored syrups, and bags of your favorite brews.
You can purchase this Member's Mark 3-Tier Rolling Bar Cart online for $55.77.
Member's Mark 10-Piece Tritan Pantry Storage Container Set
This Member's Mark set comes with 10 clear containers in varying sizes with airtight, leakproof lids. For your peace of mind, the shatterproof plastic is free of BPA, a potentially hazardous chemical found in some plastic goods. Both the containers and lids are also made with stain-resistant materials, meaning they'll remain in good shape. According to one member's review on the Sam's Club website, "Every one should have this set. It's sturdy and beautiful. The price is reasonable and I love it."
Decanting your dry foods into clear containers allows you to get more out of your pantry storage, as cramming packaging of different sizes and shapes into a small space can be challenging. This practice can also extend your food's lifespan. Not all food packages offer airtight storage, whereas these containers' lids use silicone seals to limit air exposure and keep items fresh.
You can purchase this Member's Mark 10-Piece Tritan Pantry Storage Container Set online for $29.98.
YouCopia Cookware and Bakeware Organizer
If you're like me, you have a jumble of pots, pans, and bakeware rattling around in a large cabinet under your sink. Attempting to liberate one of these items can trigger a veritable avalanche, which naturally leads to a string of curses and lamentations (also me). Thankfully, YouCopia offers a solution for this common problem in its cookware and bakeware organizers, which are available at Sam's Club. These free-standing storage racks are also great for kitchens without a lot of built-in storage space.
Both racks feature steel adjustable dividers, which feature a protective coating to prevent scratches on pans and baking sheets. The durable base is designed to remain stable on counters and tables, so there's no slipping or tipping. And because all your bakeware and cookware pieces are fully visible, you can find what you need without sending every item in your cabinet onto the floor. As one reviewer put it, "This did the trick for my storage issue!! So glad I finally pulled the trigger and bought these."
You can purchase this YouCopia Cookware and Bakeware Organizer online for $49.98.
Smart Design 6-Tier Pantry Organizer with 6 Full Baskets
If your pantry is woefully tiny, this Smart Design organizer can free up some room. It features six spacious, removable baskets, plus heavy-duty hooks for hanging on doors. It also includes special brackets that stabilize the shelves as doors swing open and closed. One reviewer wrote that they were "happily surprised" by its utility, explaining, "The baskets are a nice depth ... They are also a nice distance front to back." Sam's Club members can choose between black or white to match their kitchen decor.
When placing this organizer in your home, just be mindful of the environment. Canned foods and dry goods can be adversely affected when stored at temperatures beyond 50 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, so a cool, dry place is best. Labeling decanted items with a name and use-by date is also recommended for tracking food freshness, while storing older canned goods in the front and newer ones in the back ensures that items are used before they expire. Here are some more canned food storage mistakes to keep in mind.
You can purchase this Smart Design 6-Tier Pantry Organizer with 6 Full Baskets online for $32.98.
Cangshan Elko 7-Piece In-Drawer Forged German Steel Knife Set
Wood knife blocks safely store your blades, but they also stop them from becoming dulled or otherwise damaged over time. Despite their practicality, vertical blocks take up lots of room on your counter. That's why we were excited to find this horizontal knife block from Cangshan, which is available to Sam's Club members for $20 off the regular price (at least until July 5).
Because it lays flat, this block can go in most drawers. A Sam's Club review labeled the set a "Great find," explaining, "sharp [blades], great drawer size, and good knives for a home." All blades are made with German steel and sharpened by hand prior to packaging. The set includes a chef's knife and paring knife, among others, and comes with a honing steel to maintain the blades. Remember that sharpening and honing are distinct procedures — honing helps keep a sharpened blade in good shape, whereas sharpening helps re-shape a dull blade.
You can purchase this Cangshan Elko 7-Piece In-Drawer Forged German Steel Knife Set online for $79.98.