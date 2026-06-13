'Cost-Performance Steak': Tourist Accidentally Nails Texas Roadhouse — Regulars Go Buck Wild
The World Cup 2026 kicked off in North America on June 11, and with games spread across 11 cities in the United States, thousands of international tourists have descended to take part in the festivities. From ranch dressing to Waffle House breakfast fare to quintessential New Jersey deli sandwiches, soccer fans from around the globe have a chance to get a taste of America as they fuel up to support their favorite teams. Some of the social media posts about their eye-opening (and stomach-stuffing) meals are making Americans proud.
For fans of Texas Roadhouse, perhaps no post beats the one made by a Japanese visitor who was wowed by the steak and apparently the menu prices. A user on X (formerly Twitter) who goes by Mr.K shared a photo of char-grilled beef with beef and a side of corn. Evidently impressed, they wrote (as translated by the platform), "To those heading to America for the World Cup: If there's a Texas Roadhouse near your hotel, head there immediately!! It's a chain restaurant, but you can get the best cost-performance steak. Especially the Ribeye is the absolute best."
W杯でアメリカ行かれる方へ
宿泊先のホテル近くに Texas Roadhouse があったら即GO‼チェーン系のレストランですけどコスパ最強のステーキが食べられます。 特に Ribeye が最高 pic.twitter.com/2Oea7xAhvq
— Mr.K (@Realsociedad10m) June 11, 2026
The poster's phrasing seemed to strike a chord with other fans of the steakhouse, including one X user who wrote in response, "'The best cost-performance steak' is probably the greatest sentence structure for the description of Texas Roadhouse. That should be on a billboard." Another commenter added, "This is it. This is the post in which there is no doubt. Even the Japanese get it. Texas Roadhouse is the king of price to performance steak."
Texas Roadhouse fans were quick to offer more menu recommendations
Although some commenters suggested the term "bang for your buck" as an English alternative, X user @Foldedspace explained, "'Cospa'(コスパ)" is a borrowed word in Japanese from 'cost performance' in English. English speakers might say something like this in a meeting, but kids in Japan will use it when they talk about ramen." Or, it seems, any meal that fills you up without draining your wallet. Given Texas Roadhouse's reputation for offering tasty steaks at exceptionally reasonable prices, "cost performance" totally nails it.
Thrilled about the newest member of their carnivorous dining club, fellow fans of the chain also flooded Mr.K's thread with Texas Roadhouse ordering tips and menu recommendations. These included advice to fill up on bread and cinnamon butter and a suggestion to try country fried steak with white gravy. Texas Roadhouse also has plenty of popular sides a tourist could order, but one item came up again and again among the replies: the loaded baked potato.
Multiple commenters urged the Japanese soccer fan to try the side, which comes piled high with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon. However, first-time visitors (for the World Cup or otherwise) with a sweet tooth might want to pair their cost-effective beef with the restaurant's beloved loaded sweet potato, which is famously topped with honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. Now that's an American classic.