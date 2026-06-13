'Cost-Performance Steak': Tourist Accidentally Nails Texas Roadhouse — Regulars Go Buck Wild

The World Cup 2026 kicked off in North America on June 11, and with games spread across 11 cities in the United States, thousands of international tourists have descended to take part in the festivities. From ranch dressing to Waffle House breakfast fare to quintessential New Jersey deli sandwiches, soccer fans from around the globe have a chance to get a taste of America as they fuel up to support their favorite teams. Some of the social media posts about their eye-opening (and stomach-stuffing) meals are making Americans proud.

For fans of Texas Roadhouse, perhaps no post beats the one made by a Japanese visitor who was wowed by the steak and apparently the menu prices. A user on X (formerly Twitter) who goes by Mr.K shared a photo of char-grilled beef with beef and a side of corn. Evidently impressed, they wrote (as translated by the platform), "To those heading to America for the World Cup: If there's a Texas Roadhouse near your hotel, head there immediately!! It's a chain restaurant, but you can get the best cost-performance steak. Especially the Ribeye is the absolute best."

W杯でアメリカ行かれる方へ

宿泊先のホテル近くに Texas Roadhouse があったら即GO‼チェーン系のレストランですけどコスパ最強のステーキが食べられます。 特に Ribeye が最高 pic.twitter.com/2Oea7xAhvq — Mr.K (@Realsociedad10m) June 11, 2026

The poster's phrasing seemed to strike a chord with other fans of the steakhouse, including one X user who wrote in response, "'The best cost-performance steak' is probably the greatest sentence structure for the description of Texas Roadhouse. That should be on a billboard." Another commenter added, "This is it. This is the post in which there is no doubt. Even the Japanese get it. Texas Roadhouse is the king of price to performance steak."