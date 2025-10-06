Copycat Texas Roadhouse Sweet Potatoes With Gooey Marshmallow Topping
The loaded sweet potato technically sits among the Texas Roadhouse side dishes on this popular steakhouse's menu, but it might be better classified as a dessert. While the base is a humble baked sweet potato, the toppings completely change the game. The potato is sliced and slathered with honey cinnamon butter, and then honey cinnamon caramel sauce is drizzled on top. Finally, it's topped with mini marshmallows and baked again until the marshmallows are toasted. The result? Rich, sweet, sticky, creamy, and completely over the top. We bet certain patrons return to the steakhouse just for this.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat Texas Roadhouse loaded sweet potato recipe that allows you to enjoy a restaurant-quality version in the comfort of your own home. The prep only takes about ten minutes. Most of the recipe time is for baking the potatoes. The recipe steps walk you through making a compound butter flavored with honey, cinnamon, and vanilla, and a caramel sauce made by gently simmering butter, honey, cinnamon, and brown sugar until thickened and drizzle-worthy.
The loading of the potatoes is the fun part (besides eating them, of course). Slather, drizzle, top, and then pop them back in the oven until the marshmallows are browned and remind you of summer nights around the campfire. This is a good example of how to take sweet potatoes to the next level. Lovers of sweets will find this decadent dish irresistible, whether eaten as a side or saved for dessert.
Gather your copycat Texas Roadhouse sweet potato ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need four medium sweet potatoes. The ingredients for the honey-cinnamon butter are salted butter (make sure to soften it first so you can easily mix it with the other ingredients), honey, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. To make the caramel sauce, you will need more salted butter, honey, and cinnamon, as well as brown sugar. Finally, have mini marshmallows on hand for the topping.
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potato Recipe
With cinnamon-spiced compound butter and caramel sauce, this copycat Texas Roadhouse loaded sweet potato takes the humble sweet potato to decadent heights.
Ingredients
- For the potatoes
- 4 medium sweet potatoes
- For the honey-cinnamon butter
- 3 tablespoons salted butter, softened
- 2 teaspoons honey
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- For the caramel sauce
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- ½ tablespoon honey
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- For topping
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Wash the sweet potatoes and pierce each one several times with a fork.
- Place the potatoes on an aluminum foil-lined baking pan.
- Bake for 45-60 minutes until soft and easily pierced with a fork.
- Meanwhile, make the honey-cinnamon butter by mixing all of the ingredients together with a fork until well combined. Set aside.
- When the potatoes are almost finished baking, start making the caramel sauce by melting the butter in a small saucepan on medium heat.
- When the butter is melted, add the honey, cinnamon, and brown sugar and whisk well to combine.
- Reduce the heat to low and cook at a gentle simmer for about 5 minutes, whisking continuously, until the sugar is completely dissolved and the sauce has thickened.
- When the potatoes are done, remove them from the oven, leaving the oven on. Carefully slice the hot potatoes longways, cutting down from the tops. Don't cut through the bottoms and lower sides to ensure they remain in one piece.
- Gently push the sides of the openings apart with utensils to enlarge them.
- Spread ¼ of the honey-cinnamon butter inside each of the opened potatoes, mashing the potato flesh with a fork slightly to evenly distribute the butter.
- Place about 1 tablespoon of mini marshmallows on top of the butter.
- Pour the caramel sauce evenly over the 4 potatoes.
- Top each potato with 3 tablespoons of mini marshmallows.
- Switch the oven to broil mode and place the potatoes under the broiler. Broil for 1-2 minutes until the tops of the marshmallows are toasted. They toast very quickly, so watch them carefully.
- Serve hot.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|351
|Total Fat
|17.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|45.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.2 g
|Total Sugars
|24.3 g
|Sodium
|220.7 mg
|Protein
|2.5 g
Can I make loaded sweet potatoes in advance?
If prepping these loaded sweet potatoes ahead of time is more convenient, you can do so and they'll still be delicious. Since baking the potatoes is the most time-consuming part of the recipe, cooking them ahead can save you time on the day you plan to enjoy them, because reheating already baked potatoes will be quicker. You can bake them 3-5 days ahead of time and store them safely in the refrigerator until you're ready to assemble them. Then, reheat the potatoes by wrapping them in foil and baking at 350 F for about 20 minutes or until they're warmed through. Take them out of the oven and load them with flavored butter, caramel sauce, and marshmallows, and pop them back in the oven to toast.
If you need to bake the potatoes further ahead of time, you'll need to freeze them. They can stay frozen for up to 12 months before use. Then all you'll need to do is wrap them in foil and bake them at 350 F for about half an hour before loading them as directed in the recipe.
Since the compound butter doesn't contain ingredients like fresh herbs, you can store it in the fridge for a couple of weeks if you make it ahead. The caramel sauce will last the same amount of time, but you'll need to gently reheat it before drizzling since it will harden in the cold.
Can I cook sweet potatoes in the microwave?
With cooking times that can sometimes reach an hour and a half, sweet potatoes aren't normally a quick-cooking vegetable. What can you do if you want to enjoy a sweet potato but haven't got time to wait? Using the microwave is a sweet potato cooking hack that can save you a great deal of time.
To cook a sweet potato in the microwave, you'll first need to poke it a few times with a fork, just like you would before baking. Then, microwave it on a microwave-safe dish on full power for five to eight minutes, flipping it halfway, until tender and easily pierced with a fork. Be careful because it will be hot. Potato sizes can vary, so you'll have to test them for doneness with a fork. If the potato is still firm, microwave it again, one minute at a time, until it's tender. If you want to microwave more than one sweet potato at a time, you'll need to add a couple extra minutes.
Be attentive when using this method, because sweet potatoes can cook unevenly in the microwave. Don't forget to flip them, don't overcrowd the microwave, and definitely don't forget to poke holes in the potato. This allows steam to escape so it doesn't explode in the microwave, because no one likes to clean that up.