Copycat Texas Roadhouse Sweet Potatoes With Gooey Marshmallow Topping

The loaded sweet potato technically sits among the Texas Roadhouse side dishes on this popular steakhouse's menu, but it might be better classified as a dessert. While the base is a humble baked sweet potato, the toppings completely change the game. The potato is sliced and slathered with honey cinnamon butter, and then honey cinnamon caramel sauce is drizzled on top. Finally, it's topped with mini marshmallows and baked again until the marshmallows are toasted. The result? Rich, sweet, sticky, creamy, and completely over the top. We bet certain patrons return to the steakhouse just for this.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat Texas Roadhouse loaded sweet potato recipe that allows you to enjoy a restaurant-quality version in the comfort of your own home. The prep only takes about ten minutes. Most of the recipe time is for baking the potatoes. The recipe steps walk you through making a compound butter flavored with honey, cinnamon, and vanilla, and a caramel sauce made by gently simmering butter, honey, cinnamon, and brown sugar until thickened and drizzle-worthy.

The loading of the potatoes is the fun part (besides eating them, of course). Slather, drizzle, top, and then pop them back in the oven until the marshmallows are browned and remind you of summer nights around the campfire. This is a good example of how to take sweet potatoes to the next level. Lovers of sweets will find this decadent dish irresistible, whether eaten as a side or saved for dessert.