Sonic Vs Culver's: Who Has The Best Corn Dog

Quick, think of a carnival food. If your mind went to funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, or deep-fried Oreos, you've made solid choices. However, for me, the ultimate fair food is the corn dog. It combines the joys of a hot dog, deep frying, and food on a stick in harmony rarely rivaled.

Corn dogs aren't just for after a spin on the Tilt-a-Whirl, though, as two of your favorite fast food chains offer them on their menus. That's right, even in the middle of winter, you can enjoy a hot dog on a stick at either Sonic or Culver's.

Here at Mashed, we want to help satisfy your every craving with the best options available, which is why I put these corn dogs to the test. I tried out both to find out whether Sonic or Culver's serves the superior dog. Read on to find out which corn dog earns the blue ribbon and which is a far cry from your fairground favorite.