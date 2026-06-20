Light beer can be crisp, refreshing, and is the perfect summer drink for many. However, you'll find some that are best avoided. The difference between regular beer and light beer is that the latter has fewer calories, less carbs, a lower alcohol content, or a combination of all three. This gives it a mild flavor with a crispness and heavy carbonation that's often considered thirst-quenching. Its detractors, however, often claim it's tasteless and not worth drinking. So, which are the worst light beer brands?

We gathered extensive customer feedback from review sites and consumer forums, giving us insight into the most maligned light beers. With ratings and qualitative customer opinions, we were able to build a picture of the bottles that people hate. This isn't about putting down light beers in general, they certainly have their place, but learning which ones don't cut it means you can work on finding one you love

When we surveyed our readers about their favorite light beers, Bud Light came out on top, but there are also ones from smaller breweries that are worth considering. Let's take a look at the 12 light beers that aren't worth the cooler space.