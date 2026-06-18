The World's Largest Sam's Club Puts Its American Warehouses To Shame

Ever since its founding in 1983, Sam's Club has steadily built its presence in the U.S., with over 600 locations across the country. It would be logical to assume that the world's biggest branch was located somewhere in the United States — particularly in Houston, the city with the most Sam's Club locations alongside Dallas — but that guess would be off by more than 7,500 miles. The Walmart-owned membership store has a strong presence in China, and built its largest location yet in the country's most populous city.

Launched in 2021, the Sam's Club in Waigaoqiao Xin Development Park, Shanghai stands at a staggering 753,473.7 square feet. To put things into perspective, the largest Sam's Club in the U.S., located in Pineville, NC, measures 185,000 square feet. That puts the Shanghai flagship store at just over four times its size. There are currently seven Sam's Club locations in Shanghai, but the one in Waigaoqiao is still the largest. It's so huge, in fact, that it broke a few other Sam's Club China records upon launch, including having the largest cafeteria and the biggest parking lot at 1,100 spots.

Why build such a massive store? It turns out that Sam's Club is wildly successful in China. According to a report by FoodTalks, Sam's Club was responsible for over two-thirds of parent company Walmart China's revenue from February 2024 to January 2025, earning roughly $14.8 billion on its own against a total of $21.8 billion.