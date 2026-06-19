One Teaspoon Of This Breakfast Staple Makes Vodka Cranberries So Much Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The simple vodka cranberry cocktail is a go-to for many at bars and parties. It goes down easy and is equally refreshing. But if you're interested in leveling up the classic libation, however, all you need is a sweet little something from the breakfast table: maple syrup.

Let's make one thing clear, first — there is a world of difference between maple syrup and pancake syrup, and what you're looking for in cocktails is the former. Real maple syrup's flavor is characterized by layers of caramel and nuts, both of which add a pleasant depth to a vodka cranberry. Its inherent sweetness can temper some of the tarter notes in cranberry juice, balancing out the cocktail's flavor profile. The syrup also slightly thickens the drink, giving it a satisfyingly velvety mouthfeel that makes each sip more of an indulgence.

If you aren't too familiar with real maple syrup yet, you can start with the syrup made by Stonewall Kitchen, a Maine-based brand Ina Garten recommended in a 2018 interview with Bon Appetit. It's a little pricey, with an 8.5-ounce bottle of the grade A amber syrup going for just over $20 on Amazon, but it's definitely worth it. Even if you don't drink too much, making an amazing vodka cranberry is a great way to use up an awkward leftover syrup before throwing the bottle away.