One Teaspoon Of This Breakfast Staple Makes Vodka Cranberries So Much Better
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The simple vodka cranberry cocktail is a go-to for many at bars and parties. It goes down easy and is equally refreshing. But if you're interested in leveling up the classic libation, however, all you need is a sweet little something from the breakfast table: maple syrup.
Let's make one thing clear, first — there is a world of difference between maple syrup and pancake syrup, and what you're looking for in cocktails is the former. Real maple syrup's flavor is characterized by layers of caramel and nuts, both of which add a pleasant depth to a vodka cranberry. Its inherent sweetness can temper some of the tarter notes in cranberry juice, balancing out the cocktail's flavor profile. The syrup also slightly thickens the drink, giving it a satisfyingly velvety mouthfeel that makes each sip more of an indulgence.
If you aren't too familiar with real maple syrup yet, you can start with the syrup made by Stonewall Kitchen, a Maine-based brand Ina Garten recommended in a 2018 interview with Bon Appetit. It's a little pricey, with an 8.5-ounce bottle of the grade A amber syrup going for just over $20 on Amazon, but it's definitely worth it. Even if you don't drink too much, making an amazing vodka cranberry is a great way to use up an awkward leftover syrup before throwing the bottle away.
How to use maple syrup in vodka cranberries and other cocktails
Switching out sugar for maple syrup in a vodka cranberry isn't as simple as you think. Despite having a lower glycemic index than sugar, maple syrup tends to taste sweeter, so a 1:1 swap would likely throw off the balance of flavors in your drink. Starting with a teaspoon is a conservative option since you'll be able to add more if things aren't sweet enough; maple syrup company St. Lawrence Gold recommends using 75 milliliters of syrup for every 100 grams of sugar in the original recipe, which roughly converts to a ratio of 5:8. You might need to stir things a bit more vigorously to fully combine them, since maple syrup tends to be a lot thicker than sugar syrup.
If you want something that embodies warm and cozy in every sip, try the fall cocktail Justine Doiron shared with Mashed. The cookbook author recommended making her cider house cocktail, which combines a warm mix of whiskey, lemon, apple, and cayenne, all balanced by the lovely caramel notes of maple syrup.
Since you're working with a breakfast staple anyway, you might also want to try using maple syrup as a secret ingredient in coffee cocktails. It adds a touch of oomph and texture to favorites like Irish coffee, espresso martinis, and a fizzy Siciliano, which is typically made with vermouth, coffee, simple syrup, and club soda. Making it with maple syrup is the perfect excuse to invite people over for brunch.