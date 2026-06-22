This Classic Breakfast Was A Staple For Cowboys In The Old West
There are a plethora of egg dishes from Mexico you need to try at least once, and top of the list is the classic huevos rancheros. It's a beloved breakfast dish for many, made of beans, rice, and potatoes loaded onto tortillas and covered with eggs. It isn't hard to see why these delicious, hearty ingredients were fantastic fuel for farm workers.
The dish's name translates to "rancher's eggs", a nod to its origin on rural Mexican farms and ranches in the 16th century. Intended as a carb- and protein-packed meal for ranch hands or cowboys after a hard morning's work, it was a welcome second breakfast to replenish their energy for even more farm chores. It first became popular in the U.S. in San Antonio, with recipes carried by Mexicans who missed a taste of home as they made their way in the world.
Personal and regional variations of huevos rancheros abound. Salsa roja is a popular accompaniment, as are avocados, often in guacamole. Want dairy? Cotija cheese or sour cream could hit the spot, adding a hint of Tex-Mex. Sometimes the tortillas are made with corn, other times with wheat. Tomatoes are also common additions, and Oaxacan varieties can include plantains. In the U.S., the base of huevos rancheros is often just beans, tortillas, and eggs, with toppings added according to preference.
Make your own huevos rancheros
Channel your inner ranchero to make your own rancher's eggs, which can be as easy or as complex as you want. Our version of huevos rancheros includes guacamole and homemade salsa, all atop perfectly fried sunny-side up eggs and corn tortillas. Add refried beans for more protein and you will have a meal to keep you going all day. For more heft, consider making huevos rancheros breakfast bowls instead, swapping the tortilla for polenta. It's still corn-based, and even easier to eat. Try the aforementioned regional variations or create your own, ultimate, loaded huevos rancheros.
Don't want to fuss over a stove? Head to any of these chain restaurants to order up a plate of huevos rancheros. Big Bad Breakfast gets our top pick, with corn in the form of grits and crispy tortilla strips, and eggs poached for maximum oozy goodness.