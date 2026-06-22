This Classic Breakfast Was A Staple For Cowboys In The Old West

There are a plethora of egg dishes from Mexico you need to try at least once, and top of the list is the classic huevos rancheros. It's a beloved breakfast dish for many, made of beans, rice, and potatoes loaded onto tortillas and covered with eggs. It isn't hard to see why these delicious, hearty ingredients were fantastic fuel for farm workers.

The dish's name translates to "rancher's eggs", a nod to its origin on rural Mexican farms and ranches in the 16th century. Intended as a carb- and protein-packed meal for ranch hands or cowboys after a hard morning's work, it was a welcome second breakfast to replenish their energy for even more farm chores. It first became popular in the U.S. in San Antonio, with recipes carried by Mexicans who missed a taste of home as they made their way in the world.

Personal and regional variations of huevos rancheros abound. Salsa roja is a popular accompaniment, as are avocados, often in guacamole. Want dairy? Cotija cheese or sour cream could hit the spot, adding a hint of Tex-Mex. Sometimes the tortillas are made with corn, other times with wheat. Tomatoes are also common additions, and Oaxacan varieties can include plantains. In the U.S., the base of huevos rancheros is often just beans, tortillas, and eggs, with toppings added according to preference.