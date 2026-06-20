Forget Coke — This Refreshing Beer Pairs Perfectly With Bourbon

Coke and bourbon might be a classic combination, but the cloying sweetness they tend to create might not be for everyone. For something a little less saccharine and a ton more balanced, you'll want to go with a more natural pairing for bourbon: beer. Before you start getting ideas involving IPAs and stouts, we're not talking about the alcoholic sort of beer — although it goes well with bourbon, too. The kind of beer that truly takes bourbon to the next level is ginger beer.

The reason it works falls on the principle of creating balance through contrast. While bourbon is known for often having a smooth flavor profile, ginger beer tends to be punchy and zesty. It brightens up the deep caramel, vanilla, and woody notes you'll find in many bourbons, while its fizziness helps cut the bite of the alcohol. At the same time, the sweetness in bourbon mellows the sharpness you often get with ginger beer. Bridging everything together are the warm, spicy notes present in both, resulting in an invigorating, yet somehow simultaneously comforting blend of flavors.

It's because of this balance that you really shouldn't be using ginger beer and ginger ale interchangeably for this cocktail. The latter tends to be milder and a lot sweeter than ginger beer, so much so that you can technically make it at home with just some ginger-flavored syrup and carbonated water. Making ginger beer at home is a lot more complicated, but the robust flavors you get from brewing it really uplift bourbon cocktails.