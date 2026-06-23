These Sam's Club Member's Mark Peanut Butter Pretzels Beat Every Other Brand We Tried

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Pretzels and peanut butter are a classic pairing for good reason: The pretzels' salty, toasted crunch both contrasts and complements the rich creaminess of the peanut butter. It's no surprise that various brands produce their own takes on this snack, but despite its apparent simplicity, these can differ quite a bit. When we ranked 11 peanut butter pretzel brands, the Member's Mark offering from Sam's Club came out on top for both price and quality.

The tall, sleek, 44-ounce container sells for just $0.18 per ounce ($7.78 total), although this price may vary slightly by store versus online. Second-place Kroger's cost $0.21 per ounce (about $5 total) in a 24-ounce drum. Third-place H.K. Anderson is positively budget-busting compared to the top two, at nearly $0.59 per ounce (roughly $14 total) in a 24-ounce package. Even Kirkland Signature-brand peanut butter pretzels from Sam's Club rival warehouse club Costco (which weren't part of our original review) can't measure up, at $0.22 per ounce (almost $12 total) in a hefty 55-ounce container.

Of course, financial savings aren't worth much if the product itself isn't satisfying. Fortunately, that's not an issue here. Our reviewer described the Member's Mark peanut butter pretzels as "generously stuffed" and noted the "evenly roasted tone and uniform distribution of salt." A 4.8-star ranking proves that everyday shoppers agree, with reviews praising it as "the ultimate salty-sweet snack" and a "great treat for the whole family for the right price."