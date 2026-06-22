France Isn't The Leader In Wine Production — This Country Is

France may have a reputation as the center of the wine universe, but it isn't the top producer of the drink. That distinction belongs to its neighbor to the east, Italy. According to World Population Review, Italy produced 47.4 million hectoliters of wine in 2025, well above France's 35.9 million hectoliters. If you add in Spain, which produces 29.4 million hectoliters, the three countries combine to produce between 45 and 50% of the world's wine, with Italy leading the way.

In Italy, winemaking has been a tradition as far back as 4,000 BC, although wine was really invented in the eastern European country of Georgia. Wine production in Italy declined along with the fall of the Roman Empire. Thankfully the practice was preserved by monks from the Roman Catholic Church, and it was revived in the Renaissance. To elevate the industry, the Italian government created laws and implemented a classification system in the 1960s.

Italy's peninsula is divided into 20 wine regions that grow more than 400 grape varieties. The Veneto region is a top producer of Prosecco and Tuscany is known for its Chianti. Yet, wine is produced across the nation, even in the foothills of Mount Etna, where the volcano is a powerful force that makes some of Sicily's wines unique.