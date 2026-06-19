Aldi Customers Are Calling These Ice Cream Sandwiches One Of The Best Aldi Finds Of June 2026

Fans of Aldi love the chain for its affordable, high-quality store-exclusive items. And the store's weekly Aldi Finds releases have shoppers on the edge of their seats anticipating awesome new products. Included on our list of the best new Aldi Finds for June, Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches is one such tempting treat that has patrons in a veritable tizzy. Offered in packs of four and retailing for $4.49, this sweet, frosty treat gives you a double dose of lemon flavor in both the cookies and the ice cream.

A poster in Facebook's Aisle of Shame community (one of many things real Aldi fans know about) declared, "Are [the Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches] worth $4.49? 100%! They didn't even survive the drive home." Commenters also expressed appreciation for the tangy treat, with one person stating, "My top 5 favorite Aldi product!" It's worth noting these ice cream sandwiches were included in the June Finds, but they've also made an appearance at the chain in the past. Some Aldi Finds are relegated to one-and-done status, while other items prove so popular they eventually return to the store. In any case, we encourage you to look for the Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches as soon as possible, as they're likely to go quickly.