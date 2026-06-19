Aldi Customers Are Calling These Ice Cream Sandwiches One Of The Best Aldi Finds Of June 2026
Fans of Aldi love the chain for its affordable, high-quality store-exclusive items. And the store's weekly Aldi Finds releases have shoppers on the edge of their seats anticipating awesome new products. Included on our list of the best new Aldi Finds for June, Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches is one such tempting treat that has patrons in a veritable tizzy. Offered in packs of four and retailing for $4.49, this sweet, frosty treat gives you a double dose of lemon flavor in both the cookies and the ice cream.
A poster in Facebook's Aisle of Shame community (one of many things real Aldi fans know about) declared, "Are [the Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches] worth $4.49? 100%! They didn't even survive the drive home." Commenters also expressed appreciation for the tangy treat, with one person stating, "My top 5 favorite Aldi product!" It's worth noting these ice cream sandwiches were included in the June Finds, but they've also made an appearance at the chain in the past. Some Aldi Finds are relegated to one-and-done status, while other items prove so popular they eventually return to the store. In any case, we encourage you to look for the Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches as soon as possible, as they're likely to go quickly.
A zesty sweet treat that supports a wonderful cause
The outpouring of praise heaped on Aldi Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches is reason enough to grab a box. Shoppers should also know that buying items with the Alex's Lemonade Stand label means they're supporting an amazing cause. The charity, which was created by 4-year-old Alex Scott after being diagnosed with cancer, began as a simple lemonade stand in 2000. The goal of the stand was to raise money for cancer research and awareness, as well as to support families as they contended with their own diagnoses. Scott sadly succumbed to cancer in 2004, but her legacy continues on.
The chain has supported the charity for over eight years, and Aldi pledges $1 million to the organization on an annual basis. Support of Alex's Lemonade Stand is precisely why Aldi stocks so many lemon-flavored snacks. Currently, the Aldi website features lemon-infused pasta, beverages, sweet snacks, and fruit bars, as well as candles, hand soap, and tote bags. Along with purchasing these items, shoppers can donate directly to the charity or host their own lemonade fundraisers in honor of Alex and her mission to help others.