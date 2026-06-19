Customers Are Calling These 3 Items The Best New Frozen Foods At Walmart In 2026 So Far

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If it's been a while, you might be surprised the next time you step foot inside Walmart. Amid transitioning to new CEO John Furner since February 2026, the retailer grew its total revenue by 5.1%, focusing on technology investments and opening seven new supercenters (via Retail Dive). As the chain modernizes, customers behind the growth numbers have been noticing new products, like these best new Walmart bakery items of 2026 so far. And across the store, shoppers have found three new frozen items worthy of rave reviews.

Customers appear to be loving the sweet treats, with two out of the three frozen favorites hailing from the ice cream category. (Based on the glowing reviews, we'll likely be adding one of them to our list of Bettergoods items from Walmart that are worth every penny.) And for the savory and spicy lovers, there's an item that takes bold flavor literally. If you're a modern shopper who prefers browsing online and scheduling pickup, don't be discouraged from trying these frozen goods, as Walmart's website promises they'll be stored in a temperature-controlled setting until you get there. Just don't forget a reliable cooler or insulated bag for the trip home, and — as some Redditors recommended from hard-earned experience –- grab the groceries last and avoid side quests that could prolong your return, leading to your items defrosting.