Customers Are Calling These 3 Items The Best New Frozen Foods At Walmart In 2026 So Far
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If it's been a while, you might be surprised the next time you step foot inside Walmart. Amid transitioning to new CEO John Furner since February 2026, the retailer grew its total revenue by 5.1%, focusing on technology investments and opening seven new supercenters (via Retail Dive). As the chain modernizes, customers behind the growth numbers have been noticing new products, like these best new Walmart bakery items of 2026 so far. And across the store, shoppers have found three new frozen items worthy of rave reviews.
Customers appear to be loving the sweet treats, with two out of the three frozen favorites hailing from the ice cream category. (Based on the glowing reviews, we'll likely be adding one of them to our list of Bettergoods items from Walmart that are worth every penny.) And for the savory and spicy lovers, there's an item that takes bold flavor literally. If you're a modern shopper who prefers browsing online and scheduling pickup, don't be discouraged from trying these frozen goods, as Walmart's website promises they'll be stored in a temperature-controlled setting until you get there. Just don't forget a reliable cooler or insulated bag for the trip home, and — as some Redditors recommended from hard-earned experience –- grab the groceries last and avoid side quests that could prolong your return, leading to your items defrosting.
Snickers Mini Ice Cream Bars with M&M Minis
Snickers has been beloved by candy consumers for almost a century, with the first Snickers bar (allegedly named after a horse) sold in Chicago in 1930. Since then, the candy has met many milestones, including snagging third place on our ranked list of 20 popular candy bars. For fans who prefer Snickers in ice cream bar form, the company released frozen mini ice cream bars in four flavors (original, crunchy peanut butter, almond, and salted caramel), which are available nationwide. But the M&M's version is only available at Walmart.
Made with peanuts, peanut butter ice cream, and mini-M&M candies, shoppers love it, rating it with 4.7 stars, with one customer stating, "This is amazing, it's like you're eating a Snickers, then you taste the peanut butter, then BAM an M&M!!!"
The frozen boxes come with 10 mini bars, each with 80 to 90 calories. Purchase a box of the Walmart-exclusive Snickers Ice Cream Bar Minis with M&M's for $4.67 in stores or online.
El Monterey Más Bold Chicken Bacon Ranch Taquitos
The El Monterey brand — already praised by customers for producing frozen burritos that are definitely worth your money — released a collection of "más bold" taquito flavors earlier this year, and Walmart shoppers are giving the chicken bacon ranch top ratings. One customer said, "They remind me of something you might get at a hot deli. Air frying is the best way to make them. They get perfectly crunchy and they're super creamy."
One customer wished the bites were bigger or that the box contained more because they'd make a good meal. Other reviewers noted they tasted best when prepared in the air fryer, making a great mid-day snack. And while most of the reviewers said they would purchase them again, there were a few who commented the flavor was slightly off, the bacon tasted artificial, and they preferred other El Monterey products.
Each box contains 18 taquitos and each serving (3 taquitos) packs 8 grams of protein. Purchase a box of El Monterey Más Bold Chicken Bacon Ranch Taquitos for $7.87 in stores or online.
Bettergoods Half Dipped Raspberry Cheesecake Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches
Since Walmart first launched its Bettergoods private label brand in April 2024, fans have noted quality ingredients and reasonable pricing, and those sentiments were echoed this year when Bettergoods mini ice cream sandwiches hit shelves. One reviewer who tried the raspberry cheesecake flavor, which has 4.5 stars, called it the "best ice cream sandwich EVER," writing, "The price is amazing. And the ingredients are all things I know."
One half of the treat is a traditional ice cream sandwich while the other half is dipped in a shell coating. In addition to raspberry cheesecake, the mini sandwiches also come in chocolate hazelnut. One shopper loved the size, noting even though the product is labeled mini, the size was satisfying. Another customer agreed, saying, "Perfect size for an indulgence but not an overindulgence."
Each box contains six mini sandwiches. Purchase a box of Bettergoods Raspberry Cheesecake Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches for $5.87 in stores or online.