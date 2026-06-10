Walmart Customers Are Calling These The Best New Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far

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If you've only ever bought pantry staples, toiletries, or pre-made foods at Walmart, you've been missing out on some seriously delectable treats. The bakery is packed with breads, muffins, cupcakes, cookies, and so much more for folks craving something sweet. The ample selection and low prices might just win you over at first bite (or glance).

Of course, customers can attest to the bakery's successes. Reviewers have singled out some of the tastiest offerings released this year so far. They range from sweet Hawaiian rolls to cookie-inspired scones to viral cake sandwiches. Don't let the generic brands deter you. There are often big names hiding behind Walmart's Great Value products. So, there's a chance you will receive name-brand quality at a store-brand price. Moreover, don't make the mistake of shopping for groceries at Walmart without the help of the store's app or website. There are aisle numbers listed for nearly every product, which could allow you to find what you need without too long a hunt.