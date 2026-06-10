Walmart Customers Are Calling These The Best New Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far
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If you've only ever bought pantry staples, toiletries, or pre-made foods at Walmart, you've been missing out on some seriously delectable treats. The bakery is packed with breads, muffins, cupcakes, cookies, and so much more for folks craving something sweet. The ample selection and low prices might just win you over at first bite (or glance).
Of course, customers can attest to the bakery's successes. Reviewers have singled out some of the tastiest offerings released this year so far. They range from sweet Hawaiian rolls to cookie-inspired scones to viral cake sandwiches. Don't let the generic brands deter you. There are often big names hiding behind Walmart's Great Value products. So, there's a chance you will receive name-brand quality at a store-brand price. Moreover, don't make the mistake of shopping for groceries at Walmart without the help of the store's app or website. There are aisle numbers listed for nearly every product, which could allow you to find what you need without too long a hunt.
Marketside Cookies & Cream Cake Sandwich
Walmart released two types of Marketside Cake Sandwiches in May (Cookies & Cream and Vanilla & Strawberry), which were received with great enthusiasm by dessert-loving shoppers. Multiple people remarked on how moist these treats are. Priced at $3.98 each, they turn a traditional birthday dessert into a portable handheld — no fork required. They're cut diagonally to show the filling, reminiscent of viral Japanese fruit sandwiches.
Marketside Dubai-Style Chocolate Dessert Cup
The Dubai chocolate trend hasn't lost steam yet, and customers don't mind in the case of Walmart's Marketisde Dubai-Style Chocolate Dessert Cup. This sweet and nutty number is available for $3.44. It contains layers of chocolate cake, rich pistachio mousse, and crispy kataifi, a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean pastry made mostly of baked or fried shredded phyllo dough. Multiple reviews praised the pastry and pistachio as standout elements. The marbled chocolate curls on top merely gild the lily.
Marketside Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Drops
If you're into sweet-and-salty desserts, Marketside Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Drops might be right up your alley. For $4.97, you can sink your teeth into a treat that a reviewer on YouTube called delightfully gritty and homemade-tasting. The product got positive feedback on Walmart's website, too. These poppable nuggets of chocolate chip cookie dough are enrobed in a chocolaty coating that one fan felt had a gourmet quality. Another consumer loved the soft texture.
Artesano Brioche Hot Dog Buns
Barbecue on the agenda? You don't have to stock the hot dog bar with plain buns when you have the option of grabbing Artesano Brioche Hot Dog Buns. As of this writing, more than three quarters of the people who have left ratings on Walmart's website gave this item five stars. This $3.74 eight-pack of buns is designed to possess the mild sweetness and unique crumb of its namesake, theoretically making them reminiscent of French pastry. If you're wondering what the best hot dog might be for this bread, a reviewer recommended Hebrew National franks.
Freshness Guaranteed Orange Vanilla Cream Iced Brownie Party Platter
If you scour Walmart's new bread and bakery items, you'll notice a number of Creamsicle-esque goodies. Among them is the Freshness Guaranteed Orange Vanilla Cream Iced Brownie Party Platter. The package contains 16 pieces for $7.47. A potential crowd-pleaser, the platter was described by one review as a family favorite. The fudgy base is a natural match for aromatic vanilla and sweetened citrus; the brownies' sunny appearance is a bonus.
Marketside Chocolate Chip Baked Scones
On mornings when your heart longs for cookies but your body needs breakfast, you can lean on a hybrid like Marketside Chocolate Chip Baked Scones. The $5.97 four-pack has a base made to satisfy scone stans, while semisweet chocolate chips and a modest dose of icing give them dessert-like flair. That said, a Walmart reviewer stated that they're not excessively sweet. However, you may find them sweeter than the average scone. Another fan compared the texture to that of shortbread.
Freshness Guaranteed Quarter-Sheet White Cake with Blue & White Buttercream Icing
Whether it's a birthday, graduation, or Father's Day cookout, Freshness Guaranteed's quarter-sheet cake with blue and white buttercream icing might deserve a spot on the guest list. The dessert is perfect for vanilla lovers with its moist white cake base and vanilla-kissed frostings. For $19.96, you can feed a hungry group with ease (and avoid turning on the oven). One reviewer said that all their guests went for a second piece, so you may want to buy two cakes just in case.
Freshness Guaranteed Freedom Thumbprint Cookies
It's 2026 — thumbprint cookies hold a lot more than raspberry or apricot jam nowadays. Take these patriotic treats, for instance. Freshness Guaranteed Freedom Thumbprint Cookies are just right for the Fourth of July. The $7.97 box comes with the buttery cookies you expect, only they're topped with unconventional red, white, and blue creamy fillings. So they'd look great on a dessert-forward food board or grazing table. As of this writing, about a few dozen people have left ratings, and more than 80% gave the cookies five stars.
Great Value Sweet Hawaiian Sub Rolls
Beach days, picnics, softball games, and camping trips all call for the same thing: sandwiches. With these Great Value Sweet Hawaiian Sub Rolls from Walmart, your usual turkey-and-Swiss will have some added sweetness. Priced at $3.47, the bag contains six rolls. If you want to skip the deli meat, amp up the rolls' sweetness by using them for PB&Js or French toast instead. There are only a couple of ratings so far, but the item currently has a perfect five-star average.
King Krumb Cookies & Cream and Galaxy Brownie Giant Bakery Cookies
With the popularity of Crumbl cookies and similar oversize sweets, this Walmart's King Krumb Giant Bakery Cookies might feel like a steal. The two-pack costs $4.97, which might only get you one cookie at a buzzy bakery. These are soft-baked and have plenty of mix-ins. The Galaxy Brownie cookie is crowned with candy-coated sprinkles in whimsical shapes, but folks who want to go lighter on the chocolate can look forward to the cookies and cream flavor. An Instagram user compared the cookies gave both high marks (9 out of 10 for the brownie flavor and a perfect 10 for cookies and cream).