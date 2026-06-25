I'm half-Italian and passionate about the cuisine, but I've ended up at all too many mediocre Italian restaurants. I find few things more disappointing than ordering pasta or risotto — a dish that chefs use to judge the quality of a restaurant — that sounds delicious, only to realize I would have made it better myself at home. This has left me wondering whether there are any Italian restaurant red flags that show an eatery might be one to avoid.

I have my own thoughts and feelings about the matter, but I wanted to bring in the big guns, so I spoke to three experts who have extensive experience in Italian eateries. Angelo Caruso is the owner and chef of Angelo's Ristorante in Stoneham, MA; Michelle Durpetti is the third generation principal at Gene & Georgetti; Chef Tony Mantuano co-owns The Purple Pig with Cathy Mantuano, and previously worked at the award-winning Italian restaurant Spiaggia. Together, they have decades of experience in Italian cuisine and know what to look for and what to avoid.

Some of these warning signs you can tell just from looking at the place, talking to the staff, or reading the menu. Others might require trying the food, but then you'll know it's a joint to avoid in the future rather than doubting yourself and thinking that you ordered the wrong dish or the kitchen was having an off day. Here are 12 red flags at an Italian restaurant to help you find a solid spot to eat.