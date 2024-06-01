Chefs Warn Us Not To Order These Dishes At Italian Restaurants & What To Order Instead

You're going to an Italian restaurant and you're excited to eat a big bowl of pasta. You order something you think sounds good — but what you read on the menu does not translate well on the plate. Thus, you are stuck with a disappointing pasta dish that you could have made better at home. And, worst of all, you're then slapped with the bill.

When you know what's good to order, though, you won't be in for a nasty surprise. That's why we spoke to three chefs and one food blogger to find out which pasta dishes to avoid at Italian restaurants and what to order instead. In some cases, going for familiar dishes — such as lasagna and fettuccine Alfredo — is a bad call. However, some classic dishes, like Bolognese, can be transcendent when done well. Eating out is also a good opportunity to try something new, and there are plenty of great pasta dishes they think are worth trying that you might never have heard of.

Armed with the opinions of our experts, we're about to get real about pasta dishes in Italian restaurants. We've got a list of six that are best avoided and eight you should probably order instead. All restaurants are different, of course, and the quality of the place you're eating makes a huge difference, too. But this is a solid starting point.