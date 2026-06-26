Trader Joe's Chocolate Croissants Taste Like They Came From A French Bakery

You don't have to book a flight to France to enjoy a pâtisserie-worthy chocolate croissant. According to Mashed's ranking of Trader Joe's breakfast foods, the chain's frozen four-pack of chocolate croissants comes exceptionally close to the real thing. While the pastries require a bit of planning — they need to proof before baking — the payoff is worth it. In the oven, they rise into flaky, golden pastries with buttery layers and molten chocolate inside.

For several months, our reviewer lived in France, where they regularly ate pain au chocolat, the rectangular chocolate-filled pastry Americans know better as chocolate croissants. When they returned to the States, they struggled to find an equivalent but determined that TJ's frozen croissants came the closest. One user on Reddit also confirmed this, saying, "My French teacher raves about these all the time to my class. He says they are the closest thing to a pastry you'd commonly eat in France."

Our reviewer described the croissants as having a pastry that's "light and airy at first, before collapsing into a satisfyingly chewy mass with each bite. Flavor-wise, it's indulgently buttery." The filling is made with semisweet chocolate, which has an "identifiable cacao character," balancing out the richness of the dough. A few Reddit users deemed the croissants oily, but if you aren't accustomed to buttery pastries, that's an understandable complaint.