Give Basic Grilled Cheese The Red Wine Treatment; You Won't Want It Any Other Way

Grilled cheese sandwiches are delicious in their simplicity. Golden-brown, buttery bread and creamy fromage are timelessly tasty on their own. That said, there are endless ways to upgrade a grilled cheese. You can add vegetables, bacon, or condiments, for starters. But hear us out: Once you infuse your favorite handheld with red wine, you'll never look back.

There are a few ways to do this. Most literally, you can add wine to the cheese in a food processor to create an infused paste. Alternatively, you can cook another element of the sandwich (like buttery caramelized onions) with red wine to flavor the filling. It'll cook into a sticky reduction, which you can thicken with flour or cornstarch if you'd like. Instead, you could also opt for wine jelly — store-bought or homemade — to spread on the bread instead. Even easier? Use a wine-soaked cheese for just a whisper of wine-flavor.

No matter how you combine the two, it's a culinary collaboration that's bound to work. Wine's tannic, astringent qualities pair with the fattiness of the cheese to create a balanced texture and flavor. Vino's acidity curbs the richness of the cheese and allows you to taste its complexities. Vice versa, the luscious qualities of the cheese amplify the tasting notes and brightness of the wine. Just be sure to keep either element's intensity in mind; a bold cheese needs a wine that's just as robust.