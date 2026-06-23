One Of The Best New Aldi Finds In June 2026 Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts
There are few things better than grazing a snack table at a summer barbecue. If you want to wow guests at your next cookout, consider picking up a bag of Clancy's honey jalapeño ridged chips from Aldi. These chips are featured on our list of the best Aldi Finds from June 2026, and are already finding fans. As a shopper on Reddit put it, "[The honey jalapeño chips] option has very good crunch, distinct honey flavor, then a fair amount of jalapeño kick."
Why do sweet and spicy flavors work so well together? It's all about balance, as combining sweetness and spiciness prevents either element from overwhelming the taste receptors. For people less tolerant to spicy foods, adding a sweetener like honey can make the heat more manageable. Unfortunately, the honey jalapeño chips are not in stock at our local Aldi, and they're likely selling out fast at other locations. Accordingly, we recommend checking with your nearest store before making any special trips this summer. Each 9-ounce bag retails for $2.19.
How to create the best summer BBQ spread for guests
The best summer cookout menus feature an assortment of eats. Easy barbecue side dishes like cornbread, potato salad, and roasted vegetables add variety to your spread and complete a meal where steaks, burgers, and chicken are the main event. In addition to Clancy's honey jalapeño ridged chips, Aldi carries a hot cheddar & sour cream flavor that would fit well into your snack selection. You could also serve these chips with one of Aldi's many dips to offer guests even more flavor combinations.
Not everyone has a love of fiery foods, so pairing Aldi's chips with Park Street Deli spinach artichoke dip can temper some of the spice (spinach artichoke was our first-place pick in the ranking of Aldi dips from worst to best). The chain's cucumber dill tzatziki is another good option for toning down the heat while also introducing some tangy notes. If you're looking for less common dips, fried pickle & Ranch or Smokehouse burnt ends could work. We don't know if honey jalapeño ridged chips will hang around forever, so we're taking advantage of the latest Aldi chip flavor while we can.