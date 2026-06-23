One Of The Best New Aldi Finds In June 2026 Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts

There are few things better than grazing a snack table at a summer barbecue. If you want to wow guests at your next cookout, consider picking up a bag of Clancy's honey jalapeño ridged chips from Aldi. These chips are featured on our list of the best Aldi Finds from June 2026, and are already finding fans. As a shopper on Reddit put it, "[The honey jalapeño chips] option has very good crunch, distinct honey flavor, then a fair amount of jalapeño kick."

Why do sweet and spicy flavors work so well together? It's all about balance, as combining sweetness and spiciness prevents either element from overwhelming the taste receptors. For people less tolerant to spicy foods, adding a sweetener like honey can make the heat more manageable. Unfortunately, the honey jalapeño chips are not in stock at our local Aldi, and they're likely selling out fast at other locations. Accordingly, we recommend checking with your nearest store before making any special trips this summer. Each 9-ounce bag retails for $2.19.