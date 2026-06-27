I Tried Chocolate Donuts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, And Tim Hortons. This Was The Best

Tim Hortons might not be available in much of the U.S., but the coffee and donut chain has over 690 store locations concentrated in the Northeast, with the majority operating in New York, Michigan, and Ohio. Founded by the famous professional Canadian hockey player, Tim Horton, the restaurant is widely known across Canada, where it has more than 3,500 locations.

All of this to say — don't base your opinion of Tim Hortons on the Chocolate Dip Donut alone. The large, unglazed, yeasted donut looks and smells similar to what you'd find at a Dunkin', although the flavor of the dough has a strange, and somewhat off-putting sour flavor that there isn't quite enough chocolate icing to hide. The chocolate icing itself has actual cocoa in it, but is relatively thin and not very satisfying for someone who is in the mood for a substantial hit of chocolate. I tasted the Chocolate Dip Donut three times from two different locations, and found that it was also a touch drier than I'd prefer each time.

If you're simply interested in giving Tim Hortons' offerings a try, there are more satisfying options available (read on!), or jump into the deep end and treat yourself to a Canadian Maple Donut and a Double Double coffee for a crash course in what Tim Hortons has to offer. A Chocolate Dip Donut has 240 calories, with 9 grams of fat, 35 grams of carbohydrates, and 4 grams of protein.