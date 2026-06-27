One Affordable Bourbon At Costco Left Its Competition In The Dust
Enjoying a smooth, flavorful glass of bourbon doesn't have to mean emptying your wallet. That's particularly true for whiskey lovers who know to shop for their favorite booze at Costco, which offers alcohol deals just as impressive as the chain's cult-favorite rotisserie chicken. However, even among the numerous affordable Costco bourbon options, one stands head and shoulders above the rest. That would be Buffalo Trace, which lives up to its reputation as a higher-end budget whiskey.
This determination comes from our ranking of the six cheapest bourbons from Costco, in which our reviewer sampled them neat and with a few drops of water. (Both methods are considered among the best ways to fully explore the spirit's flavor and aroma.) These taste tests revealed a "deft balance between honey sweetness and oaky bitterness," along with a "leathery complexity" and notes of vanilla in the aftertaste. Ultimately, our reviewer labeled this dark-colored, richly flavored spirit as "a bourbon that punches well above its weight class."
It took the clear top spot over some far more famous whiskies, including third-place Maker's Mark and last-place Jim Beam. At the same time, Buffalo Trace also offers another important benefit compared to runner-up Kirkland Signature Small Batch. While the latter spirit is only available at Costco, Buffalo Trace is widely sold at many retailers across the country. This means that those who want to sample it can try it out at their local liquor store before stocking up at Costco's lower prices, should they enjoy it.
A historic distillery worth your attention
We'll forgive those outside of whiskey circles for not knowing much about this well-reviewed distillery. The company has only been operating as Buffalo Trace Distillery since 1999, although this is just the most recent branding of a business that's been operating for well over a century, producing brands such as Blanton's, George T. Stagg, and O.F.C. It has received plenty of critical acclaim since the most recent switch, including Whisky Magazine's Global Distiller of the Year in 2022 and North American Distillery of the Year at the 2016 Drammie Awards.
Buffalo Trace also does a lot more than just quality affordable bourbon. In February 2026, a rare Buffalo Trace bourbon was spotted at Costco with an eye-popping price tag of nearly $8,000 for a single bottle. This kind of skill and versatility also shine through in its flagship variety, although at just a tiny fraction of the cost.
A trip to the Costco whiskey section can be overwhelming, with a variety of name brands on top of 10 different Kirkland varieties. Still, there's no need to puzzle over which budget-friendly bourbon is worth adding to your cart. Buffalo Trace leaves its competition in the dust with a combination of premium flavor and affordable prices.