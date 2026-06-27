One Affordable Bourbon At Costco Left Its Competition In The Dust

Enjoying a smooth, flavorful glass of bourbon doesn't have to mean emptying your wallet. That's particularly true for whiskey lovers who know to shop for their favorite booze at Costco, which offers alcohol deals just as impressive as the chain's cult-favorite rotisserie chicken. However, even among the numerous affordable Costco bourbon options, one stands head and shoulders above the rest. That would be Buffalo Trace, which lives up to its reputation as a higher-end budget whiskey.

This determination comes from our ranking of the six cheapest bourbons from Costco, in which our reviewer sampled them neat and with a few drops of water. (Both methods are considered among the best ways to fully explore the spirit's flavor and aroma.) These taste tests revealed a "deft balance between honey sweetness and oaky bitterness," along with a "leathery complexity" and notes of vanilla in the aftertaste. Ultimately, our reviewer labeled this dark-colored, richly flavored spirit as "a bourbon that punches well above its weight class."

It took the clear top spot over some far more famous whiskies, including third-place Maker's Mark and last-place Jim Beam. At the same time, Buffalo Trace also offers another important benefit compared to runner-up Kirkland Signature Small Batch. While the latter spirit is only available at Costco, Buffalo Trace is widely sold at many retailers across the country. This means that those who want to sample it can try it out at their local liquor store before stocking up at Costco's lower prices, should they enjoy it.