Does Imitation Crab Last Forever?

Imitation crab is made from a whitefish paste called surimi and is flavored by shellfish to mimic the taste and consistency of real crab meat. It's a processed food, but does that mean it will last forever? No, not at all. If refrigerated and unopened, imitation crab lasts until the expiration date on the package, and if frozen, it's good for about a year. After opening and storing a package in the fridge, it only lasts about three days.

Trans-Ocean Products, a manufacturer of imitation crab, says that it should be treated essentially like any other seafood. If sold refrigerated, it should be kept refrigerated. An unopened package will be good until the date printed on it (a timeframe of about two months). You can also freeze it before the marked date, extending its life by around nine months. The USDA says continuously frozen seafood will be safe to eat indefinitely, but its quality will degrade over time.

Just because it's not real crab doesn't mean it's not seafood (that's one of the myths of imitation crab, after all). Typically, surimi is made with flaky fish like pollock, but each brand may use a slightly different recipe, and some imitation crab brands rank better than others. Although it's processed, you should still store imitation crab like any other fish.