11 Discontinued Light Beers Your Grandparents Probably Remember

Light beers often get a bad rap, dismissed as weak and watery, but if you're looking for something crisp and refreshing on a summer's day, you couldn't go far wrong. Most people have their brand of choice, but there are some discontinued light beers your grandparents probably remember but are no longer on the market. This can be disappointing for anyone who remembers them fondly. We've tried and ranked some of the most popular light beers, but nothing compares to an old favorite.

These discontinued light beers went away for a number of reasons. In some cases, there were changes with the brewery and the whole brand or line went away. Other times, they fell out of favor for one reason or another and disappeared while the overarching brand kept going strong. Some seem to be almost forgotten, while others still have a following of fans that miss them.

We're about to step back into beer history, remembering 11 discontinued light beers that haven't been on liquor store shelves in years. In some cases, we're not too sorry to see the back of them, but others are still missed and times drinking them on a hot day are recalled fondly by their fans. Whether you have a favorite now defunct light lager that you want to see on this list or you're just interested in beer history, we've got all the details for you.