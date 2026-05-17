I Tried And Ranked 7 Popular Light Beers. Here Are The Best (And Worst)

Sometimes you crave a hoppy IPA. Sometimes you crave a fruity sour. And sometimes you just crave a crisp light beer that goes down a little too easily. For moments like those, there are a few specific beers that immediately come to mind. Whether you're a Bud Light loyalist or you're faithful to Mountain Time, light beers are the go-to drink for anyone looking to throw a few back without feeling like you just drank your body weight in carbs.

Unlike traditional lagers, light lagers are purposefully brewed to have fewer calories, fewer carbs, and less alcohol than their non-light counterparts. This makes them easily crushable. And while most light beers aim for an enjoyable sipping experience, some light beers do it better than others. Some light beers lack flavor. Some taste a bit watered down than they should. Some are so carbonated that it's hard to even finish one. And some leave behind an aftertaste you need to rinse away.

This begs the question: Which light beers are worth stocking your fridge with? This list ranks seven of the most popular light beers to answer that.