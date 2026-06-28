Kentucky Coffee Is A Bourbon Cocktail That's Perfect For Brunch

For many brunch lovers, one of the things that immediately takes a meal from simple to elevated is a boozy cocktail. Often, this takes the form of mimosas, bloody marys, or their many variations. However, those who need a bit of an eye-opener in addition to some "hair of the dog" may want to opt for another class of brunch cocktail altogether. That's Kentucky coffee, a spin on a familiar favorite that offers great flavor and the combined kick of bourbon and hot coffee.

As the name suggests, the cocktail derives from the more-famous Irish coffee. Typical Irish coffee recipes include strong, sweetened black coffee, Irish whiskey, and cream, either in the form of a cream liqueur, whipped on top, or both. Kentucky coffee simply replaces the spirits of the Emerald Isle with those of the Bluegrass State, namely, bourbon. For those who aren't familiar, the key difference between the two types of whiskey is that grains used to distill bourbon must be at least 51% corn and must be aged for two years in a new, charred oak barrel. On the other hand, Irish whiskey usually relies on unmalted barley and is triple-distilled for its characteristic smoothness.

Although Irish whiskey is the traditional choice in a coffee cocktail, bourbon complements coffee particularly well as a result of its common flavor and aroma profile. The corn contributes a subtle sweetness, while the charred oak barrel introduces elements of vanilla, caramel, and brown sugar.