10 Popular '90s Chain Restaurants That Are On Their Last Leg

Ah, the 1990s. Grunge music, "Full House," JNCO jeans, and slamming rad pogs with your pals on the playground. There's an endless amount of nostalgia for the '90s from those who lived through the decade and those who wish they had. But you don't have to be Ginger Spice to know that what we really, really want is a return to the '90s fast food scene.

From Dunkaroos to Bagel Bites, the kitschy foods of the '90s are more popular than ever. Sadly, though, some of the most popular restaurant chains from the end of the 20th century are little more than a fond memory now. While '90s juggernauts like McDonald's and Subway continue to thrive, many other iconic restaurant empires have disappeared entirely, or dissipated to just a faint shadow of their former glory.

So jump in the wayback machine and travel with us back to a glorious time when you could get your roasted chicken from a country music icon, rub elbows with sports elites at their own cafe, and get your grub both hot and now. Because when it comes to your favorite fast-food restaurants, it really is so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.