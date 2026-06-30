10 Popular '90s Chain Restaurants That Are On Their Last Leg
Ah, the 1990s. Grunge music, "Full House," JNCO jeans, and slamming rad pogs with your pals on the playground. There's an endless amount of nostalgia for the '90s from those who lived through the decade and those who wish they had. But you don't have to be Ginger Spice to know that what we really, really want is a return to the '90s fast food scene.
From Dunkaroos to Bagel Bites, the kitschy foods of the '90s are more popular than ever. Sadly, though, some of the most popular restaurant chains from the end of the 20th century are little more than a fond memory now. While '90s juggernauts like McDonald's and Subway continue to thrive, many other iconic restaurant empires have disappeared entirely, or dissipated to just a faint shadow of their former glory.
So jump in the wayback machine and travel with us back to a glorious time when you could get your roasted chicken from a country music icon, rub elbows with sports elites at their own cafe, and get your grub both hot and now. Because when it comes to your favorite fast-food restaurants, it really is so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.
1. Quiznos
Founded in 1981, Quiznos emerged in the 1990s as a serious competitor to Subway. Quiznos claimed to have higher quality ingredients, but what really set it apart from Subway and other sandwich chains in the '90s was its toasting process. Add in an array of free bonus condiments and toppings that allowed you to customize your sandwich however you liked, and it's no wonder that the chain boomed.
Unfortunately, when the '90s ended, so did Quiznos' luck. Between 2007 and 2017, the chain was forced to close more than 90% of its restaurants. By the end of 2024, there were only 148 locations left in the United States, meaning large swaths of the country no longer had immediate access to the Spongmonkeys. As one distraught Redditor wrote, "I haven't seen a Quiznos in years and I am constantly devastated by it."
Still, nostalgia is a powerful thing. In 2024, Quiznos opened a new drive-thru location in Tucson, Arizona, that broke company sales records as Quiznos fanatics flocked to try it. A year later, the chain appointed a new CEO, Neel Patel, who hopes to use that grassroots wellspring of goodwill to stage a comeback. Patel said, "I think it lays the groundwork for very attractive ways for new partners and current franchisees to invest in the brand." Okay, that sounds boring — but if you imagine it being sung by a Spongmonkey, suddenly the return of Quiznos sounds much more exciting.
2. Chi-Chi's
A fast casual Mexican chain, Chi-Chi's boasted over 200 locations nationwide at one point, drawing in people to the spicier side of life with the slogan "Life always needs a little salsa." And for people who grew up in the '90s, few restaurants inspire the kind of pure nostalgia that Chi-Chi's does. "The high point of my life as a 12 year old was going to Chi-Chi's every few months on Tuesday nights," wrote one fan on Reddit. "GOD I loved that place as a kid. And the fried ice cream."
Alas, the chain suffered one of the most abrupt and shocking implosions in restaurant chain history, leading Chi-Chi's to disappear from America completely. In 2003, a hepatitis outbreak at a Chi-Chi's restaurant near Pittsburgh resulted in more than 650 people getting sick, with four fatalities. Within a year, Chi-Chi's had declared bankruptcy and shut down entirely.
Shut down as a restaurant, that is. The brand lives on in the form of Chi-Chi's frozen foods that you can still buy in select grocery stores. And fans nostalgic for a '90s-style night out are in luck: The first new Chi-Chi's location in over two decades opened in 2025, raising hope of a possible comeback.
3. Kenny Rogers Roasters
With 20 number one hits to his name and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Kenny Rogers was one of the biggest country music stars of the 1970s and '80s. But when the 1990s began, Rogers stepped out from behind the mic to embrace a whole different legacy: chicken magnate. In 1991 he teamed up with a former owner of Kentucky Fried Chicken to launch Kenny Rogers Roasters.
It quickly surged in popularity, expanding to over 350 locations and becoming a pop culture touchstone thanks to the infamous "The Chicken Roaster" episode of "Seinfeld." And people loved it. One fan wrote on Reddit, "We ate like queens, feasting on the most succulent rotisserie chicken, cornbread, and Mac and cheese money could buy. Core memory."
Things went sideways pretty quickly, though. Lawsuits from competitors and overexpansion conspired to undermine the chain, and in 1998 Kenny Rogers Roasters declared bankruptcy. The chain hobbled along for years afterward, but the final U.S. location closed in 2011.
But here's the untold truth of Kenny Rogers Roasters: The chain not only still exists, but is arguably more popular than ever. It was bought by a Malaysian company in 2008, and now has well over 100 locations around the world, with new locations still opening globally. So if you're a fan, grab your passport, because the man still makes a pretty strong bird.
4. Boston Market
Founded in 1985 under the name Boston Chicken, the chain that would become Boston Market helped revolutionize how diners ate chicken. Piggybacking off of the health food craze of the '80s, Boston Market eschewed fried chicken and instead went for Thanksgiving-style roasted chicken. The success of Boston Market launched it into a national brand in the '90s, attracting competitors and knockoffs like Kenny Rogers Roasters.
It also attracted a legion of devoted fans. "The original chicken Carver combo on wheat bread with cheddar cheese and mashed potatoes got me through 4 years of college," one wrote on Reddit. "I still chase that meal." But business is business, and bad business practices sunk the chain. In 1998, Boston Market declared bankruptcy and was ultimately bought out by McDonald's. The chain then changed hands a couple more times, shedding more and more locations along the way, before being hit with a raft of lawsuits in the early 2020s. A second bankruptcy followed, and now there are reportedly fewer than 20 Boston Markets left in operation — down from 1,200 at its peak.
Still, the chain hasn't completely gone under just yet, even though there are no longer any operating in or around Boston itself. Serious fans should check out Modern Rotisserie in Newton, Massachusetts. Described as an upscale take on Boston Chicken, the restaurant is run by chef Marjorie Druker, who created the original Boston Chicken recipes to begin with and has been perfecting them even since.
5. Steak and Ale
Opened in 1966, Steak and Ale became a staple dining experience for families across America in the 1990s thanks to its marriage of fast casual food with an upscale aesthetic that made patrons feel like kings. "It always felt like the fanciest restaurant in the world back then. Low lighting, dark wood everywhere, fake red leather, faux English atmosphere," wrote one nostalgic Redditor. "I felt rich just knowing we could eat there every few months."
But in 2008, the ale stopped flowing. Along with sister restaurant Bennigan's, Steak and Ale was forced to declare bankruptcy. Ultimately, the chain closed entirely, much to the chagrin of dedicated fans, many of whom particularly bemoaned the loss of the chain's signature brown bread. The only winners in the situation were competing fast casual chains who got a boost from Steak & Ale's demise.
Nostalgia is a powerful thing, though. In 2024, 16 years after Steak and Ale seemingly closed forever, the chain unexpectedly rose like a phoenix when a brand new location opened in Minnesota. And it seems to be going well for now, as the official Steak and Ale website lists five new locations currently in development across the United States. Time will tell if it can keep it up.
6. Blimpie
Blimpie is an old-fashioned American success story. Opened in 1964 by three friends with $2,000 and a dream, by the 1990s Blimpie was one of the biggest sandwich chains in America, boasting over 1,800 locations across the country. Along the way, Blimpie attracted a legion of dedicated fans, becoming a pop culture sensation in the 2000s thanks to being featured on the hit show "30 Rock."
One problem, though: By the time "30 Rock" began name-checking Blimpie, the chain had declined so much that some viewers didn't even know it was a real restaurant. After being acquired by a new owner in 2001, things went south quickly. By 2006 the chain changed hands again, and by 2011, more than 1,000 locations had closed in just a decade.
However, even if Blimpie has disappeared from your region, the chain does in fact still exist despite popular belief. As of June 2026, there are approximately 92 Blimpie locations in operation, with the highest concentration in the New Jersey area. The official Blimpie website also lists a number of new locations coming soon, so if you're feeling nostalgic for those lost Blimpie days, maybe it's time to plan a road trip for a little bite of the '90s.
7. Rax Roast Beef
Imagine a slightly upscale Arby's and you'll have a pretty good idea what Rax Roast Beef was all about. Founded in 1967 under the name Jax Roast Beef — after founder Jack Roschman — the company changed hands and names a couple of times before settling on Rax Roast Beef. It was under this name and the slogan "Fast Food With Style" that Rax Roast Beef became a national chain, expanding to over 500 locations by the 1980s.
Then everything went sideways faster than you can say "Mister Delicious." That was the name of the Rax Roast Beef mascot, who debuted in 1992 and has since become a bit of a meme. Mr. Delicious was a depressed middle-aged cartoon man who would complain about his problems in a droning voice, much like the worst possible coworker to share a cubicle with. It was just one of several strange business decisions that ultimately caused Rax Roast Beef to fail. The chain declared bankruptcy in 1992 and all but vanished.
Nostalgic fans clamoring for a comeback aren't entirely delusional, though. Though most locations closed decades ago and the official website is currently defunct, a handful of Rax Roast Beef restaurants are still in operation, all in Ohio and Kentucky. Who knows? Maybe the internet popularity of Mr. Delicious could help spawn a revival some day soon.
8. Hot 'n Now
Founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Hot 'n Now carved out a regional niche in the fast food market by delivering food that wasn't just hot and now, but also dirt cheap. With burgers priced at only 39 cents, the chain exploded, swelling to over 100 locations across 15 states after being bought out by Pepsi in 1990. For many nostalgic people, Hot 'n Now represents peak '90s fast food culture.
Alas, the chain ended up following a familiar pattern. After declaring bankruptcy, Hot 'n Now locations began closing one by one until there was only one left. The one holdout in Sturgis, Michigan, kept the dream alive, with devoted Hot 'n Now fans driving on long road trips to visit the promised land of yesteryear.
That dedication may finally be paying off. The first new Hot 'n Now location in decades opened on October 13, 2025 in Wayland, Michigan. The revival was a passion project for Gun Lake Investments CEO Monica King, who explained to M Live in one simple sentence exactly why she worked so hard to bring the chain back to life: "I grew up with Hot 'n Now." Hopefully a new generation will be able to say the same.
9. Naugles Tacos & Burgers
How much do you love your favorite fast food restaurant? How far would you go to have another bite of a meal that defined your childhood? Where does nostalgia cross the line to become obsession? The answers to all of these questions lead to one place: Naugles Tacos & Burgers.
Boasting over 200 locations from the midwest to the Pacific Ocean, Naugles was a Mexican fast food restaurant that reached its peak in the mid-'90s. But it got a little too popular: The chain was bought out by rival Del Taco, which systematically converted Naugles' locations one by one into Del Tacos until Naugles had been assimilated off the face of the Earth.
But Del Taco couldn't erase Naugles from the hearts of its fans. Enter food blogger Christian Ziebarth, who in 2006 began a decade-long crusade to bring Naugles back from the dead. The fight eventually ended up in court, where Ziebarth won the right to the Naugles trademark after launching a Naugles popup that recreated the chain's recipes. An attempt to expand to a full chain ensued; but though several locations were opened, the revival didn't quite take off. There's still one new-wave Naugles in operation, though, so if you have a hankering for some old-school flavors, check it out — and see what the love of a fast food joint can create when harnessed.
10. Romano's Macaroni Grill
In the 1990s, Romano's Macaroni Grill redefined what a fast casual Italian dining experience could be. Founded in 1988 by Philip J. Romano — the same guy who created Fuddruckers – Romano's Macaroni Grill took aim at the Olive Garden market and scored a bullseye with fresh-made bread dipped in the restaurant's signature "Italian butter," not to mention the fun of drawing on the paper tablecloth with crayons.
At its peak, Romano's Macaroni Grill boasted 230 locations across the country. But then things began to turn. In 2008 the chain was sold off, then again in 2013, and a 2017 bankruptcy filing led to another fire sale a year later of what was left of the chain. Along the way, one location after another after another closed, until Romano's Macaroni Grill became just a shell of its former self.
The wellspring of "Italian butter" hasn't completely gone dry, though. The official Romano's Macaroni Grill website still lists 17 active locations — though how many of those are actually still open is a bit of a guessing game. Estimates place the actual number closer to nine, most of which are in California. Until the lights go off though, nostalgic fans continue to hold out hope that a revival might still be in the cards.