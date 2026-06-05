10 '90s Fast Food Items That Need A Revival

The '90s were an exciting time in the fast food world, with all sorts of tempting creations that came and went before we had a chance to appreciate them all. Some have made welcome comebacks in the years since they first appeared, while others could do with a post-Y2K resurgence. Though plenty of interesting bites have cropped up in the ensuing years, there's no doubt that tapping into a nostalgia vibe with some of the industry's best and brightest '90s offerings would stimulate appetites and help some fast food chains get their edge back.

Do you remember McDonald's Arch Deluxe, with its savory slab of round bacon, or Burger King's BK Broiler, which switched up the cooking process for a different kind of delicious? How about the salad-like Fresh Stuffed Pitas from Wendy's, or the rectangular Bigfoot pizza that Pizza Hut sprang on customers who were used to having their pizza in the round? These and other '90s fast food items that once captivated a hungry public are perfect candidates for a resurgence. Let's hop in the dining time machine, and make a case for a retro revitalization of some of the tastiest discontinued creations from the 1990s.