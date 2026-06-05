10 '90s Fast Food Items That Need A Revival
The '90s were an exciting time in the fast food world, with all sorts of tempting creations that came and went before we had a chance to appreciate them all. Some have made welcome comebacks in the years since they first appeared, while others could do with a post-Y2K resurgence. Though plenty of interesting bites have cropped up in the ensuing years, there's no doubt that tapping into a nostalgia vibe with some of the industry's best and brightest '90s offerings would stimulate appetites and help some fast food chains get their edge back.
Do you remember McDonald's Arch Deluxe, with its savory slab of round bacon, or Burger King's BK Broiler, which switched up the cooking process for a different kind of delicious? How about the salad-like Fresh Stuffed Pitas from Wendy's, or the rectangular Bigfoot pizza that Pizza Hut sprang on customers who were used to having their pizza in the round? These and other '90s fast food items that once captivated a hungry public are perfect candidates for a resurgence. Let's hop in the dining time machine, and make a case for a retro revitalization of some of the tastiest discontinued creations from the 1990s.
Wendy's Fresh Stuffed Pitas
The healthy eating movement of the late 1990s pushed Wendy's to reach beyond its burger basics and come up with a satisfying alternative. The result was the Fresh Stuffed Pita collection, a set of wraps that featured salad-like fillings cradled in chewy pita bread and made extra flavorful with rich dressings. There were four variations: Chicken Caesar, Garden Veggie, Garden Ranch Chicken, and Classic Greek. No matter which you chose, you had a vibrant mix of greens and chicken or feta cheese, with accents of vegetables and dressing. The pita made every option feel like Mediterranean cuisine had arrived in the fast food world.
With four types of pitas on hand, this collection was no small investment for Wendy's. A call for more health-minded options in an era where burgers have been done to death might make these folded wraps a welcome re-addition to the ranks. Whatever happened to Wendy's fresh pitas, they've definitely got our vote for a return appearance.
Burger King Fiesta Whopper
Burger King fans had something spicy to sing about when the Fiesta Whopper came to town. This 1998 mash-up added robust Latin flavors to the flame-grilled patty by slapping pepper jack cheese on top and slathering the bun in spicy ketchup. The pickles were left in the jar to keep the taste profile authentically fiesta-friendly. It was just enough of a kickstart to let your taste buds know you had something new on your hands without undoing all the existing magic in the usual Burger King formulation. For eaters craving a little more fire than the grill could provide, this zesty bite was the bomb.
And yet, it shuffled off the menu, as if there wasn't enough room in the Burger King fridge for an extra package of peppery cheese and some seasoned ketchup. How is it not possible to keep these modest yet totally transformative add-ons around and let burger shoppers know that the Fiesta Whopper is back in town?
Pizza Hut Bigfoot
There was a moment when Pizza Hut was thinking outside the box and expanding its usually-circular footprint with whopper of a pie called the Bigfoot. Pizza fiends could order a rectangular slab of cheesy happiness cut into squared-off slices, similar to grade school cafeteria pizza, but with more flavor. Visually, it was an unmistakable jab at Little Caesar, whose trademark "Pizza! Pizza!" two-pie layout provided obvious inspiration — a tricky way for Pizza Hut to keep up with the competition. There was a cartoonish sasquatch mascot introduced for the product, and the two-foot-long behemoth even inspired a larger-than-life promotional blimp appearance in 1993, a stunt that ended in a crash — a bad omen for the ill-fated Bigfoot pizza itself.
According to Redditors, the company couldn't justify the expense of the odd-shaped pans and extra ingredients, so by Y2K, the Bigfoot had vanished into the mist, just like its namesake. But wouldn't it be fun to have Pizza Hut launch a limited-time Bigfoot search, where certain locations launch the rectangular pizza for eagle-eyed fans to find? We'd be down to scout it out, if only the Hut were game to give it a go.
Burger King BK Broiler
It may not sound like such an innovation, but back in the '90s when the BK Broiler chicken sandwich hit Burger King's menu, it set off more than a few fireworks. This creation, which was later replaced by the Chicken Whopper, was miles above the pressed crispy chicken patties fast food customers were used to. Applying the chain's usual grilled burger format to a deli-style poultry cut, Burger King offered a succulent refresh on the possibilities of drive-thru dining. The sandwich was met with adoration, a juicy, boneless breast of chicken that burst with flavor thanks to the open-flame cooking.
Given Burger King's record on adopting unexpected items — the Impossible Whopper comes to mind — there's no barrier preventing the grill from bringing back the BK Broiler for a greatest hits tour, at least. The path is clear for a smoky, broiled chicken filet sandwich to shake up the fast food sphere for diners who recall how good we used to have it.
Taco Bell BLT Soft Taco
Taco Bell branched out into classic deli flavors with its BLT soft taco, a fusion favorite from the '90s that felt a little gimmicky at the time. Lettuce and tomato are standard taco toppings; how much difference could the addition of bacon actually make? Enough to cause a stir that fans still recall more than 30 years later. The twist that merged taco culture with deli spirit was a tasty surprise that felt like whimsy that worked. It was part of Taco Bell's Sizzlin' Bacon menu, which added bacon to burritos as well, but the soft taco was a stand-out that fans remember.
With the seemingly unending passion for bacon that contemporary diners seem to have, the time could be prime for Taco Bell to now circle back around to the popular discontinued Taco Bell menu item as part of its vintage value menus. If all it takes is stocking bacon among the usual taco ingredients, then what trouble could it be to resurrect — aside from the added expense for franchisees, of course? Surely the excitement of many millennial eaters looking to relieve their childhoods via fast food will more than make up for the extra cost.
Wendy's Monterey Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Diners in the early '90s who preferred something a little more upscale in a burger from Wendy's were elated to discover the Monterey Ranch Chicken sandwich. With its crispy chicken patty, Monterey jack cheese, and tangy ranch dressing, this zesty invention felt closer to a fast casual offering than a fast food item at the time.
Encouraging signs for a comeback include a reappearance in 2011, when the chain re-introduced the Monterey chicken sandwich at the bargain price of 99 cents; another return happened in 2014. It's unlikely to be as cheap as that if it shows up on the menu again, but it would be a fun retro change-up of pace for devoted Wendy's eaters who remember the excitement of biting into this tempting combination. For now, the similar Asiago Ranch Chicken sandwich may be close enough to satisfy their hunger while they dream of bygone Monterey days.
McDonald's Arch Deluxe
When McDonald's wanted to offer something special to its patrons in 1996, the company came up with the Arch Deluxe, a twist on the bigger sandwiches in the collection with a touch of freshness to brighten up the scene. There was little disguising the fact that this was a Quarter Pounder upgraded with a circular slice of bacon and some Dijon mustard to make the flavors more complex. But the prospect of having something more interesting than the same old sandwiches showed that the restaurant was willing to stretch its wings a little.
Unfortunately, the Arch Deluxe collapsed relatively quickly. Maybe customers weren't ready for change, or maybe the change wasn't notable enough to draw their attention. But fast food consumers have become more sophisticated over the years, welcoming more diverse elements in their combo meal. It could be time to reintroduce the McDonald's crowd to the Arch Deluxe and see if it goes over better this time. It could use a new name though, to keep patrons from confusing it with the Big Arch — the chain's 2026 burger which hasn't impressed every McDonald's fan.
Burger King Breakfast Buddies
Anyone who was around in the '90s watching TV was sure to have seen champion boxer Evander Holyfield filling Burger King Breakfast Buddies as a side gig. The slider-like morning sandwiches gave BK a competitive edge against McDonald's beloved Egg McMuffin. In fact, Breakfast Buddies contained everything the Mickey D's daybreak champ had: scrambled eggs, a sausage patty, and a square of American cheese, but it was served on a burger bun instead of an English muffin. There's plenty of overlap here, maybe more than McDonald's die-hards were able to handle. But for Burger King faithfuls, there was a McMuffin equivalent that kept them coming to the kingdom for their morning dining needs.
It wasn't just a mouthwatering way to start the day; it was super affordable to boot. On their own, the sausage sliders were a mere 59 cents. A YouTube video of an ad from 1992 shows a Breakfast Buddies combo with a sandwich, hash brown bites, and a small coffee for $1.59. In addition to other discontinued Burger King item we wish would make a comeback, it would be fantastic if the company brought back those kinds of prices, too.
McDonald's Chicken Fajitas
You didn't need a table at Chili's in the 90's if you wanted to enjoy chicken fajitas. A trip through the McDonald's drive-through could net you a fast food version that left an indelible impression on all who tried it. Sure, it was a McDonald's version of the classic fajita formula, trimmed down to just grilled chicken strips, peppers, and cheese, but on a menu loaded with burgers and nuggets, it stood out like a delicious innovation.
But in short order, fans were left wondering what happened to McDonald's fajitas, which sped off into the night, relegated to the realm of memory. Some still take to Reddit to recall how emotional they get when they see old print ads showing off the burrito-like wraps, and there was even a Change.org petition to bring them back.
Is there a chance the House of Ronald would haul out these fajitas to drum up a little throwback thrill? The idea that the Snack Wrap showed up on the menu again in 2025 means there's hope for just about anything to happen. It might take a bit of clamoring from enthusiastic customers, though, so start beating the drum and chattering about the possibilities online to get the effort underway.
Jack in the Box Colossus Burger
As you can discern from the not so subtle name, the Colossus Burger at Jack in the Box was the chain's attempt at making its patty sandwiches even bigger — and presumably better. How much bigger was this beefy burger? The two quarter-pound patties promised hearty eaters a full half-pound of meat, with eight slices of bacon on hand to make the situation smoky and fabulous. Three different kinds of cheese added melty goodness to the super-stack. It was a magnificent beast among burgers, one that cast the notion of healthy eating to the wind in favor of indulgence.
Before the health police turn on their lights and sirens, here's why this sandwich should make a return: With fast food prices at an all-time high for deluxe orders like this, splitting a Jack in the Box Colossus burger would allow budget-conscious customers to share both the expense and the calories. The Jack in the Box E. coli outbreak that happened in 1993, just before the Colossus launched, likely scared off many potential customers. Decades later, it's time they get a chance to see what the hubbub was all about.