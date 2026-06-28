The Simple Trick To Make Spam Taste Gourmet

Whether it's Spam, chicken or tofu, soaking your protein in a yummy marinade works wonders to upgrade the meal. It can be tricky to choose the perfect marinade for every type of meat, but there are some options on grocery store shelves you can try. For a Hawaiian twist on Spam and fried rice, chef Erich Chieca suggested, "Try a quick soak in a mixture of soy sauce, mirin, garlic, and a touch of sesame oil before cooking for an umami-forward upgrade."

Most marinade recipes combine a fatty ingredient like olive oil or yogurt with something acidic like lemon juice, vinegar, or rice wine. Then you can add your flavorings, whether you are going for a savory style with lots of garlic and fresh herbs or something sweet like brown sugar or honey. Remember, salt is great for tenderizing your meat and adding flavor, but it can be the enemy of a good marinade if you add too much. Plus, Spam can be pretty salty already.

In general, you need about a half-cup of marinade per one pound of meat, but the marinating time rules can be different depending on your protein. However, Spam doesn't need more than an hour or so. When the marinating magic is complete, your meal will go from simply standard to gourmet goodness.