10 Ways To Make Spam Taste Gourmet, According To A Spam Chef

Spam, which is said to get its name from the combination of spice and ham, is both an American staple and a cultural icon — particularly in Hawaii. Not only did Spam fill a need for shelf-stable, wartime food for soldiers around the time of World War II, but locals in the area also embraced the canned meat's unique features creating local dishes like Spam musubi and Spam fried rice. Today, Spam is a part of Hawaiian culture. Not only are Hawaiian 7-Eleven stores selling 70,000 Spam musubis each week (per YouTube), but the state also has the annual Waikiki Spam Jam, where 40,000 people came out to celebrate the canned meat in 2026 (per Hormel Foods). Teriyaki and Portuguese sausage flavors were even manufactured specifically for the Hawaiian market.

Hawaii isn't the only state benefiting from the convenience of having Spam in the kitchen pantry. Since it was introduced in 1937, billions of cans of Spam have been produced. There's even a Spam museum in Minnesota. So we spoke to Spam expert Erich Chieca, Executive Chef, Hormel Foods Culinary Collective, to find out how to elevate this popular ingredient.

"Spam is a remarkably versatile ingredient that brings out the best in everything it's paired with," said Chieca. "With a few simple techniques, you can unlock its full potential and take any dish to the next level." If you're interested in using Spam in unexpected ways, Chieca shared his tips on how you can elevate it into gourmet dishes and upgrade your canned ham game.