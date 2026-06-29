This Grill Temperature Delivers Perfect Burgers

Warm weather means firing up the grill, and one way to win this grilling season is to turn out ideal burgers that impress your hungry guests every time. The good news is it's not complicated. In our test of a dozen ways to cook hamburgers, a simple method produced perfection on a bun. Heat a grill to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and when it's hot, sear your burgers for three minutes per side, letting the patties rest for five minutes afterward.

This method beat out a variety of others, like smoking, sous vide, and plain old pan-frying. The resulting burger's uniformly charred exterior with a rich, juicy interior impressed the best. After a few minutes on each side, the burger's interior registered 125 degrees Fahrenheit, which increased slightly to a perfect medium-rare cook after resting. Our test found this worked well on a charcoal grill, but this method also works for other types of grills, too.

Although it's not the easiest way to cook a patty, a charcoal grill doesn't involve much specialized equipment beyond the grill and coals. It also doesn't involve any difficult cooking techniques and with a short cook time — though keep an eye on the meat's internal temperature to determine your preferred doneness — it was also relatively fast.