Many Bartenders Hope You Never Order This Gross Type Of Shot
Lemon drops, green tea shots, tequila, whiskey, and peppermint schnapps are all popular shots that bartenders are happy to serve to patrons in a celebratory mood. On the flip side, there's a certain type of shot that could cause some barkeeps to roll their eyes: curdled shots. Even that term leaves something to be desired, so why exactly would someone order such an abomination?
Curdled shots consist of ingredients that, when combined, create a milky, chunky texture that most would agree is not pleasant going down (or coming back up, for that matter). One example is the Cement Mixer shot, a curdled nightmare consisting of Irish cream liqueur and lime juice. The acidic citrus quickly curdles the cream, turning it into a clumpy, gluey liquid that you just might want to spit out.
Regarding curdled shots, Sean McClure, former beverage director at The Ivory Peacock in New York City, told Travel + Leisure, "They are just gross and belong in a college dorm." Similarly, in the thread on Reddit where bartenders discuss "the most disgusting shot," one person answered, "Cement mixer. A shot of Irish cream with a little lime juice floated on top. When you take the shot it curls in your mouth, feels like cottage cheese. Anyone who asks for a free shot because it's their birthday gets one of those in my bar." Another Redditor seconds this, stating, "Yeah, we call that a concrete mixer and that or a bar mat shot is what I'd give anyone asking for a freebie lol."
Popular curdled shots
Why might someone order a curdled shot if they are so abhorrent? One reason is to prank your friend, watching their face turn from happy to sour as they experience the alarming texture of the shot. Also, some people (apparently) enjoy the taste of certain curdled shots.
Curdled shots are also popular for aesthetic, Instagram-worthy purposes, since some create an eerie visual effect suitable for spooky occasions. Take the Alien Brain Hemorrhage Shot, or its relative, the Zombie Brain Shot: These shot orders might be considered red flags for some bartenders, since they are typically admired for their macabre look, rather than their smooth, palatable taste.
Indeed, Brain Hemorrhage Shots are the Halloween drinks that taste as scary as they look, consisting of Peach schnapps, Irish cream liqueur, grenadine syrup, and sometimes blue curaçao or other colorful liqueurs. The Irish cream curdles when combined with the peach schnapps, creating a brain-like mass that settles in the middle and top of the glass, while the grenadine sinks to the bottom, mimicking a drippy pool of blood. Meanwhile, the blue curaçao floats in the middle to give it an otherworldly, alien effect. Bartenders might not want to waste their time on this curdled shot, but you could always make it at home for frightful festivities.