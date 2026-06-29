Many Bartenders Hope You Never Order This Gross Type Of Shot

Lemon drops, green tea shots, tequila, whiskey, and peppermint schnapps are all popular shots that bartenders are happy to serve to patrons in a celebratory mood. On the flip side, there's a certain type of shot that could cause some barkeeps to roll their eyes: curdled shots. Even that term leaves something to be desired, so why exactly would someone order such an abomination?

Curdled shots consist of ingredients that, when combined, create a milky, chunky texture that most would agree is not pleasant going down (or coming back up, for that matter). One example is the Cement Mixer shot, a curdled nightmare consisting of Irish cream liqueur and lime juice. The acidic citrus quickly curdles the cream, turning it into a clumpy, gluey liquid that you just might want to spit out.

Regarding curdled shots, Sean McClure, former beverage director at The Ivory Peacock in New York City, told Travel + Leisure, "They are just gross and belong in a college dorm." Similarly, in the thread on Reddit where bartenders discuss "the most disgusting shot," one person answered, "Cement mixer. A shot of Irish cream with a little lime juice floated on top. When you take the shot it curls in your mouth, feels like cottage cheese. Anyone who asks for a free shot because it's their birthday gets one of those in my bar." Another Redditor seconds this, stating, "Yeah, we call that a concrete mixer and that or a bar mat shot is what I'd give anyone asking for a freebie lol."