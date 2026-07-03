You're Better Off Avoiding This Bourbon Brand At Costco

Think back to the standard beverage selection at college parties of old: Natty Ice, Mad Dog 20/20, and occasionally a bottle of cheap liquor. If you were lucky, someone was able to score a handle of Jim Beam Straight Bourbon, a real treat for broke college kids and their untested palates. Does the liquor still hold up today? According to our ranking of the cheapest bourbons at Costco from worst to first, Jim Beam Straight Bourbon is best left in the hazy rearview of history.

Jim Beam landed dead last in the ranking despite its very reasonable price of $22.49 (keep in mind that cost will vary by location). Our reviewer asserted that this liquor's only positive was its price point, writing, "virtually every other bourbon in Costco's whiskey aisle is superior in quality." While it remains a popular choice for people seeking a simple, unfussy option, there's no denying that Jim Beam serves a very specific function. In a Reddit review of the spirit, one commenter wrote, "It's the entry level for a lot of bourbon drinkers — it was for me. It's bourbon for people who don't know or drink bourbon."