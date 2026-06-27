Customers Are Calling This Breakfast Item One Of The Best New Frozen Foods At Sam's Club In 2026

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When it comes to frozen breakfast foods, many would agree that Jimmy Dean, the brand named after the country music icon, reigns supreme. The pre-cooked sausage purveyor has mastered the art of pairing savory and sweet breakfast foods to make mouth-watering, microwaveable combinations. A new frozen creation on Sam's Club shelves has already garnered rave reviews from customers: Jimmy Dean's Snack Size Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches.

Priced at $15.86 for a 30-count box, this microwaveable breakfast goody consists of mini maple-flavored sausage patties sandwiched between two small griddle pancakes for a sweet-savory flavor combo that satisfies the tastebuds. Whether you dip them in syrup or eat them plain, their tiny size makes them perfect for snacking or feeding to kids for a quick breakfast. Each serving of two sandwiches contains 7 grams of protein.

On the Sam's Club website, shoppers give these sandwiches an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. One reviewer wrote, "This product is so yummy. I think they are made for kids, but this adult loves them too. It's the best of both worlds, sausage and pancakes yum!" Another compared them to a popular McDonald's breakfast item: "Delicious! They taste like a mini McGriddle. Will buy again." Although 30 sandwiches sounds like a lot, one shopper says they go fast (probably due to their small size, not to mention their tastiness), so you might want to grab a couple of boxes when they're on sale.