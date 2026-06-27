Customers Are Calling This Breakfast Item One Of The Best New Frozen Foods At Sam's Club In 2026
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When it comes to frozen breakfast foods, many would agree that Jimmy Dean, the brand named after the country music icon, reigns supreme. The pre-cooked sausage purveyor has mastered the art of pairing savory and sweet breakfast foods to make mouth-watering, microwaveable combinations. A new frozen creation on Sam's Club shelves has already garnered rave reviews from customers: Jimmy Dean's Snack Size Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches.
Priced at $15.86 for a 30-count box, this microwaveable breakfast goody consists of mini maple-flavored sausage patties sandwiched between two small griddle pancakes for a sweet-savory flavor combo that satisfies the tastebuds. Whether you dip them in syrup or eat them plain, their tiny size makes them perfect for snacking or feeding to kids for a quick breakfast. Each serving of two sandwiches contains 7 grams of protein.
On the Sam's Club website, shoppers give these sandwiches an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. One reviewer wrote, "This product is so yummy. I think they are made for kids, but this adult loves them too. It's the best of both worlds, sausage and pancakes yum!" Another compared them to a popular McDonald's breakfast item: "Delicious! They taste like a mini McGriddle. Will buy again." Although 30 sandwiches sounds like a lot, one shopper says they go fast (probably due to their small size, not to mention their tastiness), so you might want to grab a couple of boxes when they're on sale.
Most Sam's Club shoppers love these pancake sandwiches, but not all
Although the Sam's Club reviews of Jimmy Dean's Snack Size Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches are generally positive, a few negative opinions may be worth mentioning. Some people think the sandwiches are lacking, with one customer writing, "No cheese, no eggs, quite dry and flavorless." Others missed the box's "Snack Size" descriptor and were disappointed with how diminutive each sandwich is. Regarding the taste, one shopper wrote, "A little too sweet and the sausage didn't taste real," while another explained, "Taste is good but u can get them cheaper at Walmart." (If you find your sandwich lacking, you can always elevate your Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich with a fresh egg.)
Walmart doesn't appear to sell these snack-size sandwiches as of this writing, but it does sell an 8-count box of full-size Jimmy Dean Maple Pancakes & Sausage Griddle Cake Sandwiches for $11.46. As of June 2026, Sam's Club seems to be the only grocery store offering the 30-count box of mini sandwiches. Some regional grocery stores do, however, carry a 10-count box for around $8.
At this price, the Sam's Club 30-count is the better deal at about $0.53 per sandwich, versus $0.80 per sandwich for the 10-count box from other stores. If you enjoy quick meals and cold treats, check out our guide to the other items that Sam's Club shoppers are calling the best new frozen foods of 2026 so far.