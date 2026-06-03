Sam's Club Shoppers Are Calling These The Best New Frozen Foods Of 2026 So Far
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Frozen foods have come a long way over the years. Once considered a convenient yet subpar alternative, consumers today have their pick of high quality dinner options, side dishes, snacks, sweets, and appetizers. Sam's Club members are especially blessed when it comes to the frozen food selection, as the warehouse retailer stocks all the must-have essentials, and then some. Now that we're about half way into 2026, we thought we'd look back at Sam's Club's freezer aisle to highlight the top picks.
Our list includes some easy dinner options, as well as two varieties of sustainable seafood. We also included premium ice cream bars, fun fruit pops, and tempting breakfast bites. While these items are available at our local Sam's Club, we can't guarantee they can be found in all stores; pricing might also fluctuate depending on location. Accordingly, you might want to check with your local store before making any special trips. And for more great buys, be sure to check out our selection of the best Sam's Club items to buy in June 2026.
Jimmy Dean Snack Size Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches
With 7 grams of protein per serving (based on a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet) these maple pancake and sausage bites are a great way to start your morning. According to a review on the Sam's Club site, "[The maple sausage pancake sandwiches] are delicious, and have a great ratio between pancake sausage and syrup."
Buy online Jimmy Dean Snack Size Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches for $15.86.
Island Way Milk Chocolate Covered Mango Bites
Frozen fresh and coated in luxurious Belgian milk chocolate, these mango bites are a sweet treat made for summer snacking. Each package contains 18 ounces of chocolatey, tropical goodness.
Buy Island Way Milk Chocolate Covered Mango Bites online for $10.77.
Ore-Ida Crispy Hash Brown Patties
With a 5-pound value bag of crispy hash browns in your freezer, your breakfast routine just got a whole lot better. You can also upgrade your frozen hash browns by incorporating them into a quick potato soup or transforming them into a casserole.
Buy Ore-Ida Crispy Hash Brown Patties online for $7.87.
Safe Catch Tuna Burger
A Sam's Club reviewer said these tuna burgers "have a nice flavor, cook quickly, and make an easy lunch or dinner option." As for nutrition, each patty comes packed with 33 grams of protein and has 68% less fat when compared to lean beef.
Buy online Safe Catch Tuna Burger for $12.96.
My Mochi Premium Ice Cream Variety Pack
A popular Japanese dessert linked to New Year celebrations, mochi features ice cream enveloped by a sweet, rice-based dough. The My Mochi 12-count variety pack comes with two tempting flavors, mango and strawberry.
Buy My Mochi Premium Ice Cream Variety Pack online for $7.86.
Gary's QuickChicken
Chicken, but make it quick: This convenient meal can go from freezer to frying pan to your dinner plate in mere minutes. It would also pair beautifully with a cheesy chicken Philly cheesesteak recipe.
Buy Gary's QuickChicken online for $11.87 (or $13.87 after June 3).
Frollies Watermelon and Pineapple Fruity Ice Pops
A Sam's Club reviewer dubbed these frosty pops as "Very refreshing with a great taste and not too much sugar." Did we mention how cute these are? Each box contains 24 treats in watermelon and pineapple varieties.
Buy Frollies Watermelon and Pineapple Fruity Ice Pops online for $10.47.
Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets
Cooking these babies in the air fryer will give them the perfect crispy texture, just like your favorite fast-food joint. Each fillet contains 22 grams of protein per serving and is made from No Antibiotics Ever chicken, meaning that the animals were provided no antibiotics during their lifespan.
Buy Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets online for $11.87 (or $13.87 after June 8).
Magnum Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Bars
Magnum Ice Cream has a reputation for churning out premium products, and its Dubai-style chocolate bar is yet another appetizing offering. Each bar consists of a milk chocolate coating and ice cream flavored with pistachios and kadayif (a Middle Eastern dessert made with thin strips of phyllo dough).
Buy Magnum Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Bars online for $11.86.
Annasea Yellowfin Tuna Trio Poke Kit
Originating in Hawaii, poke bowls feature diced raw fish alongside other ingredients (like rice, quinoa, vegetables, and sauce). This kit contains wild caught tuna with three sauce options: spicy, wasabi, and shoyu (aka soy sauce).
Buy Annasea Yellowfin Tuna Trio Poke Kit online for $19.96.
Safe Catch Breaded Fish Nuggets
Made with sustainable pollock and containing 18 grams of protein per serving, these breaded fish nuggets are a wholesome alternative to similar products. They'll also go great with an easy homemade tartar sauce recipe.
Buy Safe Catch Breaded Fish Nuggets online for $13.96.