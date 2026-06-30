We Cooked Corn On The Cob 8 Different Ways; This Was The Best Method, Hands Down
Corn on the cob is delicious and versatile. However, before you can enjoy this veggie, you've got to confront one major and surprisingly unsettled question: how to cook it. There are an almost overwhelming number of choices, including boiling, various methods of grilling, or even nuking it in the microwave. Still, when we tried out and ranked eight ways to cook corn on cob, the top candidate was clear: placing the food directly on the grill, unprotected by husk or foil.
At the end of the day, flavor is a top concern, and this method shines on that front. By exposing the corn kernels directly to the flames of the grill, they take on a satisfying char and smokiness. The effects are amplified by buttering the corn first, adding flavor and improving cooking. It's also undoubtedly a distinctive cooking method. As our reviewer put it, "With a grill, there's no doubt where a cob of corn came from."
Plus, there's a benefit to the simplicity of the technique; it's an ideal choice for cookouts because it doesn't require heading inside to boil, bake, or microwave your corn. Meanwhile, there's also no need to have any foil or wraps on hand. You also won't have to soak your corn before cooking, which the in-husk method often calls for to prevent burning.
Not the only grilling method, but the best
Although it sounds (and mostly is) simple, there are a few secrets to making the most of this method. Cooks with plenty of grill space can set up a cool zone and a hot zone, using the former to gently but thoroughly cook the corn and the latter for a final few minutes of searing to add flavor and texture. Brushing the cobs with olive oil is also helpful in improving the cooking process in terms of taste and speed.
A grill-based method also took the runner-up spot. This entailed cooking the husked corn in foil, which shields it from the direct contact of the flames and grill grate but results in more of a steamed effect than a grilled one. Still, this is ideal for flavoring your corn on the cob without adding butter. Possible additions range from a Mexican-inspired combination of mayo and cotija cheese to soy and rice vinegar for an Asian kick. You could also opt for pesto or a maple-mustard drizzle. Those who skip the foil and grill the corn right on the grates can provide a flavor boost by wrapping the vegetable in bacon.
There are no shortage of easy side dishes that go well with your barbecue. However, when it comes to the combination of taste and simplicity, it's hard to beat the gentle charred flavor of grilled corn.