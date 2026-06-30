We Cooked Corn On The Cob 8 Different Ways; This Was The Best Method, Hands Down

Corn on the cob is delicious and versatile. However, before you can enjoy this veggie, you've got to confront one major and surprisingly unsettled question: how to cook it. There are an almost overwhelming number of choices, including boiling, various methods of grilling, or even nuking it in the microwave. Still, when we tried out and ranked eight ways to cook corn on cob, the top candidate was clear: placing the food directly on the grill, unprotected by husk or foil.

At the end of the day, flavor is a top concern, and this method shines on that front. By exposing the corn kernels directly to the flames of the grill, they take on a satisfying char and smokiness. The effects are amplified by buttering the corn first, adding flavor and improving cooking. It's also undoubtedly a distinctive cooking method. As our reviewer put it, "With a grill, there's no doubt where a cob of corn came from."

Plus, there's a benefit to the simplicity of the technique; it's an ideal choice for cookouts because it doesn't require heading inside to boil, bake, or microwave your corn. Meanwhile, there's also no need to have any foil or wraps on hand. You also won't have to soak your corn before cooking, which the in-husk method often calls for to prevent burning.