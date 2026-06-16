8 Ways To Cook Corn On The Cob, Ranked

No matter what state you call home or whether you live in the heart of a major city or 10 miles from your next neighbor, corn is pretty hard to avoid. While folks in places like Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin can hardly leave the house without passing a field of sweating stocks, the product itself is in everything from food to fuel, making corn one of the most omnipresent plants in modern life.

Of course, not all corn is the same. Most corn grown in the United States is not meant for human consumption. The vast majority of corn produced in the country is field corn, which is used for animal feed, ethanol, and many other products, ranging from glue to cosmetics. Corn is everywhere, but it's never quite as fun as when it's on your plate.

Few foods scream summer quite like an ear of freshly cooked corn on the cob. Whether you stick with straight butter or opt for more unique toppings, there are plenty of ways to eat an ear of corn and nearly as many ways to cook it. With corn season quickly approaching, I tried eight different cooking methods to find the best way to prepare your corn on the cob.