11 '70s Candies That Belong Back In Stores

The '70s were a pinnacle decade for anyone who loved candy, which means mostly it was the younger set — Gen X and Generation Jones — who were targeted with the most enticing creations. Sure, there were a few sophisticated treats for the grown-ups, hold-overs from earlier eras that stuck around thanks to their enduring popularity. Some of the candy loved by kids were even carried forward from the decades prior; many were introduced as nostalgic bites by parents and grandparents who harbored a gnarly generational sweet tooth. And, unfortunately, many of these are discontinued candy bars you'll never eat again.

However it all came about, the collection of candies that made the '70s great was a trove of chewy, chocolatey, crunchy goodness that slowly slipped away as more modern creations came onto the scene. Wouldn't it be cool if these vintage sweets could make a comeback, even if just to prove to the younger crowd how tasty deep cuts like the Reggie! Bar, SpaceDust, and DynaMints were? Our picks for a retro '70s candy revival are a grab bag of chocolate with hidden surprises, Wonka goodies that took fans into the movie's whimsical wonders, and forgotten favorites deserving of a second chance.