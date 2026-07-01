For A Better Bourbon Experience Grab A Tiny Gadget You Might Already Own

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If you enjoy making lattes at home, there's a good chance you've got everything you need to make bourbon taste better. Over the past few years, there's been growing talk about how milk frothers — those small, handheld wands you can get from Amazon for under $10 — are a secret weapon to improving alcohol. The idea is to froth your bourbon for a few seconds, aggressively introducing more air into the liquor as an express way to let it breathe and develop better flavors.

Speaking with Mashed in 2020, Oregon State University Assistant Professor of Distilling Practice Paul Hughes explained that letting your whiskey breathe allows clumped alcohol molecules in the beverage to disperse, which in turn lets more of the liquid's flavors peek through. The agitation from the milk frother can speed up this process, and do it much more thoroughly than simply letting your glass sit for half an hour.

Frothing your bourbon introduces more oxygen into the beverage. Oxidation can mellow the tannins in the bourbon, making it smoother to drink and letting otherwise overpowered flavors shine. Keep in mind, however, that too much oxidation can also degrade these flavor compounds, which is why some bourbons develop off-flavors at some point after opening the bottle. A quick blitz with a milk frother should theoretically be all you need to get the benefits of oxidation without letting it go far enough to ruin your drink.