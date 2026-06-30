Bobby Flay Loves This Legendary New York Steakhouse
As one of the food world's most recognizable grill masters and culinary carnivores, Bobby Flay no doubt has discerning taste when it comes to how he likes his steak. The Food Network star and restaurateur has plenty of tricks up his sleeve for upping your grilling game — including his foolproof method for cooking a porterhouse — but even celebrity chefs like to sit back and let someone else do the work once in a while. When he's in the mood for a five-star dining experience, and a sizzling steak prepared just the way he likes it, Flay heads to Wolfgang's Steakhouse in New York City.
As the star once told The Hollywood Reporter, "When I want a steak on a Sunday night, [Wolfgang's is] where I go. It feels like old New York." Indeed, he visited the original Park Avenue outpost of the New York staple with his daughter Sophie in a 2019 episode of his show "The Flay List." His go-to order? Shrimp cocktail, tomato and onion salad, chopped salad, and for the main event, the juicy porterhouse for two, served with a side of German-style potatoes and creamed spinach. "You hear the juices of the steak bubbling on the side of the plate, and then you have some creamed spinach and the potatoes — it all works really well together," Flay raves in the segment. "It's one of my most favorite, perfect meals."
The porterhouse at Wolfgang's takes hot-off-the-grill to new heights
Wolfgang's Steakhouse was founded in 2004 by the late Wolfgang Zwiener, the longtime headwaiter of another New York institution (and Bobby Flay favorite) Peter Luger Steak House. Despite its 21st-century debut, Wolfgang's — which now boasts six locations in New York and New Jersey — maintains a distinct old-world charm. Think white tablecloths, vaulted ceilings, and bow-tied servers who are frequently praised for providing "attentive" and "exceptional" service. Flay himself called out its old-school atmosphere as one of the aspects he loves most about the restaurant.
The other reason the chef loves it is the perfectly prepared porterhouse, truly a menu highlight. As Flay mentioned on his show, the pre-sliced cut is served still-sizzling. And while that may be cause for concern for meat eaters worried about overcooking, the eatery's technique seems aligned with Flay's own secret for perfect steak: undershooting the temperature a bit so that it reaches your preferred doneness by the time you bite into it.
Sure, some folks on the internet have joked that the dish resembles a plate of fajitas when it comes out of the kitchen, but the proof is on the fork — and in its countless reviews. Yelp reviewer Ben Z. recently wrote, "Porterhouse steak was cooked perfectly and had that unique 'aged' flavor." Meanwhile, Yelper Tyler L. confirmed, "We had their dry-aged porterhouse, which they sizzle in butter. The meat is very juicy and melts in your mouth." As if we'd expect anything less from a Flay-approved dish.