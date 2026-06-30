Bobby Flay Loves This Legendary New York Steakhouse

As one of the food world's most recognizable grill masters and culinary carnivores, Bobby Flay no doubt has discerning taste when it comes to how he likes his steak. The Food Network star and restaurateur has plenty of tricks up his sleeve for upping your grilling game — including his foolproof method for cooking a porterhouse — but even celebrity chefs like to sit back and let someone else do the work once in a while. When he's in the mood for a five-star dining experience, and a sizzling steak prepared just the way he likes it, Flay heads to Wolfgang's Steakhouse in New York City.

As the star once told The Hollywood Reporter, "When I want a steak on a Sunday night, [Wolfgang's is] where I go. It feels like old New York." Indeed, he visited the original Park Avenue outpost of the New York staple with his daughter Sophie in a 2019 episode of his show "The Flay List." His go-to order? Shrimp cocktail, tomato and onion salad, chopped salad, and for the main event, the juicy porterhouse for two, served with a side of German-style potatoes and creamed spinach. "You hear the juices of the steak bubbling on the side of the plate, and then you have some creamed spinach and the potatoes — it all works really well together," Flay raves in the segment. "It's one of my most favorite, perfect meals."