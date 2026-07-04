The Drink Elvis Often Paired With His Coffee

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It's no secret that legendary rockstar Elvis Presley had a hunk o' burning love for eating, with the list of his favorite foods resembling a greatest hits album of Southern goodies. As for drinks, he famously eschewed alcohol, but was a huge fan of Pepsi and Gatorade. However, there's one other drink he was fond of and it would sit next to his coffee at the breakfast table: orange juice.

In his 2008 book, The Elvis Encyclopedia: A Visual Compendium of the King of Rock and Roll, writer and researcher Adam Victor wrote that Presley would pair his morning coffee with orange juice. On paper, it's a natural combination — OJ and coffee are breakfast classics on their own, so why not have them both to start the day? The pairing makes even more sense when you factor in Presley's notoriously sweet tooth and the energy demands of his rockstar lifestyle.

The pairing also works because they share similar flavor compounds. When drunk separately, you'll notice that the orange juice tends to brighten up the palate between sips of coffee, while the coffee helps balance out the fruit's sweeter, zestier notes. It's why directly adding orange to your pourover coffee is a solid idea, and why you're likely seeing more citrus-based espresso cocktails in cafes.